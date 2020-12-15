File this under “unexpected casting news”: Lily James (Baby Driver, Cinderella) and Sebastian Stan (Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Destroyer) have been hired to play Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in a new limited series for Hulu.

For anyone who may have been a bit too young to experience their fame as it was happening, Anderson (a Playboy Playmate and actress) and Lee (the drummer of rock band Mötley Crüe) were involved in a high-profile whirlwind romance which drew the attention of the tabloids for years. On their honeymoon, the two filmed a sex tape which was eventually stolen and leaked to the public. In the upcoming limited series, Seth Rogen (This is the End, Steve Jobs) is on board to play the man who stole and distributed that tape.



Deadline reports that James and Stan will play Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, respectively, while Seth Rogen will play the sex tape stealer in a show that’s operating with the working title of Pam & Tommy. The eight episode series will be produced by Rogen and his creative partner Evan Goldberg, as well as by Dylan Sellers and Annapurna’s Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle.

I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie is on board to direct this show, reuniting him with Sebastian Stan, who played Tonya Harding’s husband Jeff in that film. Rob Siegel, whose writing credits include The Wrestler, Big Fan, and The Founder, among others, will write the screenplay.

Years before the Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian sex tapes launched those women into the cultural spotlight, the Pam Anderson/Tommy Lee sex tape was a huge scandal that captured the attention of the nation. (I can’t imagine why the famously family-friendly Disney didn’t make a big, splashy announcement about this project during the company’s big investor call last week!) That sex tape scandal will reportedly “play a major part” in this show, but the series will also focus on the early stages of the couple’s romance, when they got married after only 96 hours of meeting each other for the first time.

As for the casting, Stan has a scumbag energy that seemingly makes him a good fit for the hard-rocking, hard-partying Tommy Lee, but James is taking a much bigger leap here. This is a hard pivot away from the types of characters she’s played in Disney’s Cinderella, Netflix’s Rebecca, or The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, and it should be fascinating to see whether this is a one-off experiment or the start of a new era in her career in which she expands the types of parts she plays.