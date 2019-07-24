Here’s something that will surely raise an eyebrow or two: Casey Affleck directed a movie set in a world where nearly every woman has died. This post-apocalyptic drama finds Affleck and his child navigating a snowy wasteland, trying to stay safe and keep away from strangers, while hiding a big secret in the process. Learn what that secret is by watching the Light of My Life trailer below.

Light of My Life Trailer

In Light of My Life, “Parent and child journey through the outskirts of society a decade after a pandemic has wiped out half the world’s population. As a father struggles to protect his child, their bond, and the character of humanity, is tested.” Here’s the twist (and no, this isn’t a spoiler, because it’s in the trailer): while Affleck’s character tells everyone that his child is his son, the kid in question is his daughter. Affleck is disguising the young girl since a world without women has probably driven the surviving men bonkers.

Needless to say, the fact that Affleck wrote and directed a film where all the women on Earth straight-up die is a little…awkward. As you may recall, Affleck settled two different lawsuits accusing him of sexual harassment during the making of his directorial debut, the faux-documentary I’m Not Here. You can safely assume that people are going to have more than a few hot takes regarding Light of My Life.

That said, this looks…okay? It comes across as a combination of Leave No Trace, The Road and Children of Men, so if that combo intrigues you, Light of My Life might bt right up your alley. The movie is currently sitting at 82% on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics claiming the film looks great but is a bit plodding in terms of plotting.

In addition to Affleck, the film stars Anna Pniowsky, Tom Bower, and Elisabeth Moss. Light of My Life opens in theaters nationwide, on digital & On Demand August 9, 2019.