Werner Herzog better prepare to compete with thousands of others who will want to buy the life size Baby Yoda collectible unveiled by Sideshow Collectibles. The film and TV collectibles company debuted the life-sized replica of “The Child,” better known to the world as Baby Yoda, from The Mandalorian, at Sideshow Con 2020. Made from the Legacy Effects’ molds that were used to make the actual puppet used in the filming of The Mandalorian that Herzog fell in love with, this life size Baby Yoda replica will be released sometime later this fall.

Life Size Baby Yoda at Sideshow Con

Adam Savage’s Tested YouTube channel got the chance to visit Sideshow’s headquarters and see the Baby Yoda life size collectible up close in all its glory. The 1:1 scale figure stands just over a foot tall, on a base modeled after the deck of the Mandalorian’s ship. The details are extraordinary, down to the adorable wrinkles on the Child’s face and the clothes and props surrounding it that look like they’ve been stolen right from the Mandalorian set. He even has tiny white hairs covering the top of his adorable head.

The life size Baby Yoda collectible was unveiled at the ongoing Sideshow Con (which runs from July 20-26), where other collectibles like a Rancor statue, Silver Surfer and Doctor Strange maquettes, and dozens of Marvel, Star Wars, and DC figures were also unveiled.

Here’s the official description from Sideshow’s website:

The Child Life-Size Figure measures 16.5” tall, standing on a simple ship deck base that lets this adorable alien steal all of the focus- along with the Mandalorian’s ship parts. Inspired by its unique onscreen appearance, this mixed media statue features a tan fabric coat swaddling The Child as it gazes up with charming wide eyes, hiding the silver shift knob from the Razor Crest™ in its right hand. Every inch of this incredibly lifelike figure has been meticulously detailed to recreate everything that Star Wars fans love about the young alien, from the fuzz on its wrinkled head to its irresistible pout, all the way down to its tiny, toddling feet. Fans looking to bring home The Mandalorian collectibles need look no further- bounty hunting is a complicated profession but collecting the galaxy’s cutest alien has never been easier!

You can preorder Baby Yoda here, and the figure scheduled for release sometime later this fall. Just in time for The Mandalorian season 2 to debut on Disney+.