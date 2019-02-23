It’s time to once again look on the bright side of life. Monty Python’s Life of Brian is headed back to theaters to mark its 40th anniversary (if you saw it in theaters during its original theatrical run, congrats, you’re old!). The classic comedy that had the surreal comedy group taking the piss out of the New Testament is set for a 400-screen release in April spanning the U.K. and U.S.

Between the 1970s and 1980s, Monty Python made three narrative films – Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Monty Python’s Life of Brian and Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life. Everyone has their favorite of the trio (mine is Holy Grail), but all three are hilarious, and worth seeing. But Life of Brian is perhaps the most highly-regarded of the three films. It’s certainly the most ambitious, and the film with the clearest beginning, middle and end. It also caused the most controversy, due to accusations of blasphemy. The protest from religious groups was so loud that the film ended up being banned in some locations.

Of course, time has been kind to Life of Brian, and now it’s headed back to the big screen for its 40th anniversary, according to Variety. The 400-screen re-release will take place on April 18, spanning across the U.K. and U.S. as well as certain parts and regions of Australia, Canada, Germany, and Scandinavia. “It’s another coming of Brian, and we are here to fill the world with laughter,” said the surviving Pythons. “The Life Of Brian may have been set 2000 years ago, but it’s a mirror of what’s going on today. Except that it’s funny.”

In Life of Brian, “Brian Cohen (Graham Chapman) is an average young Jewish man, but through a series of ridiculous events, he gains a reputation as the Messiah. When he’s not dodging his followers or being scolded by his shrill mother (Terry Jones), the hapless Brian has to contend with the pompous Pontius Pilate (Michael Palin) and acronym-obsessed members of a separatist movement.”

The re-release is being handled by Trafalgar Releasing, who acquired the rights to the movie last year. “It’s a great privilege to be working with the Monty Python team again and to bring the 40th anniversary celebrations of this seminal comedy classic to cinemas around the world,” said Trafalgar CEO Marc Allenby. “The film continues to feel fresh, relevant and hilarious after four decades.”