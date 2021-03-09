In 2019, three months before the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the players filed a class-action lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation, alleging gender discrimination. The new HBO Max documentary LFG chronicles this story as well as the team’s ongoing fight for equal pay, featuring interviews with Megan Rapinoe, Jessica McDonald, Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O’Hara, Sam Mewis, and more. Watch the LFG trailer below.

LFG Trailer

Described as a “no-holds-barred, inside account of the U.S. women’s national team’s ongoing fight for equal pay,” LFG comes from directors Andrea Nix Fine and Sean Fine, who also directed Lindsey Vonn: In the Moment, Inocente, War/Dance, and Life According to Sam. The doc features interviews with Megan Rapinoe, Jessica McDonald, Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O’Hara, Sam Mewis, and more, with Rapinoe saying of the project: “This fight is so much bigger than ourselves and the Women’s National Team. We’re doing it for the next generation of female soccer players and for women throughout the world in all industries and walks of life who are also fighting for equality.”

Here’s the synopsis:

Three months before the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the players filed a class-action, gender discrimination lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation, which sets the stage for LFG. The film interweaves transcendent athletic performances, including a record-breaking World Cup victory in 2019, with the players’ ongoing pursuit for equal pay. LFG grants viewers unprecedented access to these game-changers as they meet the physical demands and pressures of being some of the world’s top athletes, while showcasing their courage, unflinching spirit and resiliency in an effort to create long-lasting social change with the biggest fight for women’s rights since Title IX.

Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family Programming, HBO Max, said: “This team of badass women is captivating on and off the field. Their domination in soccer, and determination to achieve parity with their male counterparts, is awe-inspiring.”

Lizzie Fox, senior vice president, Non-fiction Programming, HBO Max added: “This film sheds light on the lengths these players are willing to go to fight for women’s rights and equality. It’s a story that needs to be told and we can’t wait to share it with audiences everywhere.”

And director Andrea Nix Fine said: “As a female director, it’s my honor to capture this defining moment in these women’s lives. It’s their story, in their own words, and Sean and I are so excited to give these women the platform they are sorely due,” with co-director Sean Fine adding: “These women’s trailblazing ascent is history in the making and exactly the type of groundbreaking stories we love bringing to audiences.”

LFG is coming to HBO Max soon.