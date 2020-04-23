Calling all you Leverage-heads out there! Grab your Leverage ball caps, your Leverage beer koozies, and your Leverage edible underwear, because Leverage is back, baby! Yes, the show that definitely existed at one point, and was definitely watched by someone, is getting a reboot over at IMDB TV, a streaming service that everyone knows and loves with all their heart and soul. Noah Wyle will lead the show now, stepping in for previous lead Timothy Hutton. Hutton not returning is to be expected, as the actor was recently accused of sexual misconduct.

Deadline has the scoop about the Leverage reboot, describing it as “a fresh update of the original concept, about reformed crooks using their unique skills to right corporate and governmental injustices inflicted on common citizens.” The original show – which I kid you not, I have never heard of – ran for five seasons, and followed “a five-person team: a thief, a grifter, a hacker, and a retrieval specialist, led by former insurance investigator Nathan Ford, who use their skills to fight corporate and governmental injustices inflicted on ordinary citizens.”

This new show will include new characters, with ER veteran Noah Wyle in the lead role. Original series cast members Beth Riesgraf, Gina Bellman, Christian Kane, and Aldis Hodge are expected to return as well. Dean Devlin, who was one of the original series’ executive producers, is the one in charge of making the reboot happen.

“Since the day it was canceled, I’ve longed to return to the world of Leverage. The show, the characters, the cast and the people who made it happen all hold a very special place in my heart,” Devlin said. “Our new series with Amazon Studios and IMDb TV is a re-imagining of the original premise. While Leverage centered on a crusade to avenge the death of a child, this series is propelled forward as a redemption story of misdeeds that need amends. I could not be more excited and fired up about returning to the world of Hitter, Hacker, Grifter, Thief!!”

The original Leverage has been running on IMDB TV since 2019, and has found quite a following there – which has helped get this reboot off the ground. Filming on the reboot is expected to start this summer – coronavirus restrictions permitting.