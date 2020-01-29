The strange saga of Lethal Weapon 5 continues. Back in 2017, a report stated that the sequel was happening, and that stars Danny Glover and Mel Gibson would reunite with franchise director Richard Donner. But by 2018, Donner offered an update saying the project was probably dead due to behind-the-scenes problems. Now, however, producer Dan Lin is saying the movie will happen, and everyone is still involved. Maybe.

If you were disappointed that Lethal Weapon 5 might no longer happen, here’s potentially good news. During a Hollywood Reporter roundtable discussion, producer Dan Lin insisted that the fifth entry in the series would indeed happen, at some point:

“We’re trying to make the last Lethal Weapon movie. And Dick Donner’s coming back. The original cast is coming back. And it’s just amazing. The story itself is very personal to him. Mel and Danny are ready to go, so it’s about the script.”

It’s important to note than Lin says they’re trying to make the movie – not that it’s 100% happening, as some folks are stating today. Still, Lin’s comments indicate the project isn’t as dead as had been previously reported. In 2018, director Richard Donner said that while all the elements were in place to make the film happen, behind-the-scenes issues kept getting in the way:

“I’m ready to do 5. It’s called Lethal Finale. It’s very dark. And we were all set to go and now Warner Bros. is doing their old-fashioned tricks. Not Warner Bros., there’s this guy who runs the studio who’s great but they have these people in the legal department who do the negotiating in the most counter-productive way. They should be sent to a studio and work with the producers and directors and actors, and learn what makes a film, and then negotiate. But it’s just embarrassing…I wanted to end it on an emotional note, and I don’t think it’s gonna happen.”

I enjoyed the Lethal Weapon franchise, for the most part. The first film still holds up, and I even liked the inferior sequels. But this is a series that truly feels like it’s run its course, and there’s nothing more to say. How many more times can Danny Glover remind us that he’s too old for this shit? He’s been “too old” for it since 1987, for crying out loud.