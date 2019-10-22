When it snows, it pours. And when Netflix begins its onslaught of cheesy Christmas rom-coms, it’s an avalanche. Or at least, it soon will be following the trailer for Let It Snow, a high school rom-com starring some of today’s most popular teenybopper stars, including Jacob Batalon, Kiernan Shipka, Isabela Merced, Shameik Moore, Odeya Rush, and more. Watch the Let It Snow trailer below and prepare yourself for the many Netflix Christmas rom-coms to follow.

Let It Snow Trailer

It’s not even Halloween yet, but Netflix is already in the end-of-the-year holiday spirit with the release of the trailer for Let It Snow, a teen rom-com based on the best-selling book by John Green, Maureen Johnson, and Lauren Myracle. The 2008 YA novel is comprised of three separate stories that intertwine with one another, and the film looks to do much of the same with its stacked ensemble that includes Isabela Merced, Shameik Moore, Odeya Rush, Liv Hewson, Mitchell Hope, Kiernan Shipka, Jacob Batalon, and Joan Cusack.

The film, directed by Luke Snellin from a screenplay by Laura Solon, Victoria Strouse, and Kay Kannon, follows a group of high school seniors in an idyllic midwestern town that is suddenly hit by a snowstorm on Christmas Eve. Parties are thrown, hearts are broken, teens come of age, and all that you would expect in a YA holiday movie with John Green’s name attached happens. Let It Snow is just the first of what I’ll assume are a thousand Christmas rom-coms lined up for the streaming service, but it’s easy to see why this is the first: it fits the mold for Netflix’s greatest algorithmic hits, combining teens falling in love and Christmas. I joke about the cheesy predictability of it all, but honestly, what better time to watch some sweet, sugary teen romance than during the holidays?

Here is the synopsis for Let It Snow:

When a snowstorm hits a small midwestern town on Christmas Eve, a group of high school seniors find their friendships and love lives colliding thanks to a stranded pop star, a stolen keg, a squad of competitive dancers, a mysterious woman covered in tin foil, and an epic party at the local Waffle Town. Come Christmas morning, nothing will be the same.

Let It Snow premieres on Netflix on November 8, 2019.