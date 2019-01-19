Kiernan Shipka is bringing some magic to the holidays as part of the cast of Netflix’s latest Christmas film, Let It Snow. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star is joining the Let It Snow cast alongside Transformer: The Last Knight‘s Isabela Moner, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse‘s Shameik Moore, and Lady Bird‘s Odeya Rush in a YA holiday film based on The New York Times bestselling book by John Green, Maureen Johnson and Lauren Myracle.

Once big-screen draws, John Green books are making their way to Netflix, with the Let It Snow adaptation based on the 2008 book he co-wrote with Johnson and Myracle getting developed as the streamer’s next holiday feature film.

But Netflix has assembled a pretty magical young cast for the film, with Kiernan Shipka, Shameik Moore, Odeya Rush, and Isabela Moner set to lead, while Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Miles Robbins (Halloween), Mitchell Hope (Descendants), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Die), Anna Akana (You Get Me) and Joan Cusack round out the supporting cast.

Here is the logline for Let It Snow:

When a once-in-century snowstorm hits a small town on Christmas Eve, several high school seniors discover unexpected opportunities as well as complications that test their friendships, love lives, and aspirations for the future. Based on the book by YA best sellers John Green, Maureen Johnson, and Lauren Myracle.

BAFTA nominee Luke Snellin (Wanderlust) is set to helm the film based on a script by Victoria Strouse (Finding Dory). Though the 2008 book is comprised of three separate stories that intertwine with one another, I imagine the feature film will follow one central storyline.

Now that Netflix has nailed the holiday market, it’s no surprise that the streaming giant wants to corner the teen-romance genre — and what better author to adapt for that purpose than John Green? The big screen adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars helped launch the careers of stars Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley, while 2o15’s Paper Towns proved supermodel Cara Delevigne could act. The pace of Hollywood’s adaptations of Green’s novels have slowed down a bit since the teen market has made its way to Netflix, which saw a string of high school romance hits last year between The Kissing Booth and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. Now it seems Netflix wants to continue that streak with an adaptation of a Green novel, whose other adaptations — Turtles All the Way Down, Looking for Alaska — have seen various production delays. I wouldn’t be surprised if this were the first of many collaborations between Green and Netflix.