We’ve got exclusive music below from Les Miserables. No – not the Broadway one. You can hear that music anywhere. This exclusive track hails from the new BBC/PBS Masterpiece mini-series adaptation starring Dominic West, David Oyelowo, and Lily Collins. The Les Miserables mini-series soundtrack comes from composer John Murphy, who sought to give the score an experimental vibe. Listen below!

Les Miserables Mini-Series Soundtrack

Composer John Murphy has provided music for 28 Days Later, Sunshine, and Kick-Ass. But for the new takes on Les Miserables, he wanted to try something different. “My original idea for the score to Les Mis was ‘1816 Velvet Underground meets 60s French film music,'” Murphy says, “Director Tom [Shankland] was thinking ‘gnarly, down in the dirt, French folk music.’ Producer Chris Carey suggested, ‘let’s do both, but throw in some vintage analog synths.’ I then gleefully tried all of these elements, often at the same time. And we discovered that you can actually mix a hurdy gurdy with a Moog Sub Phatty, and we loved it. And what started out as a musical standoff, became our score for Les Misérables.”

The end result sounds unique, and not at all like the type of music you’d expect to hear in a Victor Hugo adaptation.

Lakeshore Records will set release the original Les Miserables mini-series soundtrack digitally on May 3, with CD and vinyl versions forthcoming.