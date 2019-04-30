Hear an Exclusive From the ‘Les Miserables’ Mini-Series Soundtrack
Posted on Tuesday, April 30th, 2019 by Chris Evangelista
We’ve got exclusive music below from Les Miserables. No – not the Broadway one. You can hear that music anywhere. This exclusive track hails from the new BBC/PBS Masterpiece mini-series adaptation starring Dominic West, David Oyelowo, and Lily Collins. The Les Miserables mini-series soundtrack comes from composer John Murphy, who sought to give the score an experimental vibe. Listen below!
Les Miserables Mini-Series Soundtrack
Composer John Murphy has provided music for 28 Days Later, Sunshine, and Kick-Ass. But for the new takes on Les Miserables, he wanted to try something different. “My original idea for the score to Les Mis was ‘1816 Velvet Underground meets 60s French film music,'” Murphy says, “Director Tom [Shankland] was thinking ‘gnarly, down in the dirt, French folk music.’ Producer Chris Carey suggested, ‘let’s do both, but throw in some vintage analog synths.’ I then gleefully tried all of these elements, often at the same time. And we discovered that you can actually mix a hurdy gurdy with a Moog Sub Phatty, and we loved it. And what started out as a musical standoff, became our score for Les Misérables.”
The end result sounds unique, and not at all like the type of music you’d expect to hear in a Victor Hugo adaptation.
Lakeshore Records will set release the original Les Miserables mini-series soundtrack digitally on May 3, with CD and vinyl versions forthcoming.
The six-part drama adaptation stars Dominic West (The Affair, The Hour) as Jean Valjean, and David Oyelowo (Selma) as Javert in this landmark drama adaptation. They are joined in this epic event drama by Lily Collins (Rules Don’t Apply, Love, Rosie), in the role of Fantine.
With a striking intensity and relevance to us today, Victor Hugo’s novel is testimony to the struggles of France’s underclass and how far they must go to survive. The six-part television adaptation of the renowned book will vividly and faithfully bring to life the vibrant and engaging characters, the spectacular and authentic imagery and, above all, the incredible yet accessible story that was Hugo’s lifework.
The distinguished British cast also includes Adeel Akhtar (The Night Manager, Murdered By My Father) and Academy Award winner Olivia Colman (The Favourite, Murder On The Orient Express, The Night Manager, Broadchurch) as Monsieur and Madame Thénardier, Ellie Bamber (Nocturnal Animals, Pride And Prejudice And Zombies) as Cosette, Josh O’Connor (The Durrells in Corfu) as Marius and Erin Kellyman (Raised By Wolves) as Éponine.