Following last year’s goofy, time-hopping, saga-mixing LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, Disney+ and the building brick company are teaming up for a different kind of holiday special.

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales will be coming to Disney+ in October for the streaming services “Hallowstream” celebration. The new animated special finds Poe Dameron and BB-8 making an emergency landing on the volcanic planet of Mustafar, where Darth Vader’s castle is being turned into an all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel. If that’s not scary enough, inside they’ll hear three terrifying tales linked to ancient artifacts and iconic villains from across all eras of Star Wars. Find out more below.

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales

Like the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, the upcoming LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales takes place after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, and here’s the official synopsis:

Poe and BB-8 must make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar where they meet the greedy and conniving Graballa the Hutt who has purchased Darth Vader’s castle and is renovating it into the galaxy’s first all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel. While waiting for his X-Wing to be repaired, Poe, BB-8, Graballa, and Dean (a plucky and courageous young boy who works as Graballa’s mechanic) venture deep into the mysterious castle with Vader’s loyal servant, Vaneé. Along the way, Vaneé shares three creepy stories linked to ancient artifacts and iconic villains from across all eras of Star Wars. As Vaneé spins his tales and lures our heroes deeper into the shadowy underbelly of the castle, a sinister plan emerges. With the help of Dean, Poe and BB-8 will have to face their fears, stop an ancient evil from rising, and escape to make it back to their friends.

Since the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special followed Rey and BB-8 on an adventure, it only makes sense that Poe Dameron finally gets a LEGO story with his own droid buddy. However, we can’t help but think it would have been more interesting if Rey ended up on Mustafar instead.

These specials are obviously geared towards kids, and there’s a certain charm to the goofiness that LEGO brings to a galaxy far, far away. Not only are there gags centered around the fact that these are LEGO characters, vehicles, and settings, but it allows for the kind of Star Wars playfulness that we could never have in the live-action movies.

New and Returning Cast Members

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales will feature a mix of familiar voice talents and a few new names. Jake Green is voicing Poe Dameron, Raphael Alejandro is Dean, Dana Snyder is Graballa the Hutt, Tony Hale is Vaneé, Trevor Devall is Emperor Palpatine, Mary Elizabeth McGlynn voices NI-L8, and Matt Sloan is Darth Vader. But perhaps the most interesting casting is Christian Slater as a character named Ren. Could this have anything to do with the Knights of Ren?

David Shayne is writing and executive producing the LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales special, and Ken Cunningham is directing. Both previously worked on the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special. Also serving as executive producers are James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, Keith Malone and Jason Cosler.

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales will start streaming on Disney+ on October 1, 2021.