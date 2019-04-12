This year, LEGO is celebrating the 20th anniversary of creating Star Wars building brick playsets. The year was 1999, when The Phantom Menace was bringing Star Wars back from a 16-year hiatus of new adventures on the big screen. And 20 years later, the Star Wars LEGO sets are better than ever, so there’s no better time to reveal a new set recreating the first ship to ever grace the big screen in the Star Wars universe: the Tantive IV rebel cruiser.

In Star Wars: A New Hope, the Tantive IV rebel cruiser desperately tries to evade the much larger Imperial Star Destroyer, but it only ends up being captured with the rebel leader Princess Leia aboard. Now you can build the ship yourself with this LEGO Star Wars Tantive IV playset, featuring five minifigures, shooting turrets, detachable escape pods, and more.

LEGO Tantive IV Playset

Here’s the official description of the LEGO Star Wars Tantive IV playset from the building brick company:

Build, play and display a legendary Star Wars™ starship! This LEGO® Star Wars 75244 interpretation of Tantive IV, seen fleeing from an Imperial Star Destroyer in the opening moments of Star Wars: A New Hope, faithfully recreates all of the Rebel cruiser’s signature details, including an elongated hull, detachable escape pods, elevating gun turrets, cargo hold and 11 massive engines at the back. Remove the hull plating of this fantastic LEGO Star Wars vehicle to reveal a detailed 2-minifigure cockpit, conference area with table, weapon rack and a control console with 2 seats. The radar dish also doubles as a convenient carry handle, which makes it perfect for flying around the room. When the mission is over, this amazing kids’ buildable toy also makes a great centerpiece for any LEGO Star Wars collection.

The LEGO Tantive IV playset measures two-feet long from front to back and has 1,750 pieces. The set will cost you $199.99, and it will be available in LEGO Stores and online starting on May 3, 2019.