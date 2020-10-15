In 1978, CBS aired The Star Wars Holiday Special, a gauzy, cocaine-fueled whatsit that gave birth to Boba Fett and was then quickly disowned by everyone. The special became an infamous must-see trainwreck, pirated over the years and never officially released on home media. It was, for a while, something some people would rather forget all about.

But over the years, folks have come to embrace the special in a so-bad-it’s-good way. And now, Disney+ is giving it a sequel! Sort of. The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is an animated follow-up that features characters from the Star Wars sequel trilogy on Life Day, the Star Wars equivalent of Christmas. Ahead of the special’s November release, a delightful new poster has appeared, along with some casting news – Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian), and Anthony Daniels (C-3PO) will all be reprising their roles from the films.

I’m not the biggest Star Wars fan around these parts, but even I have to admit this is a very funny poster. As you can see, the poster is a reminder that the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is headed to Disney+ this November, and now we know Kelly Marie Tran, Billy Dee Williams, and Anthony Daniels are part of the voice cast. They join Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker), Tom Kane (Yoda, Qui-Gon Jinn), James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), and Dee Bradley Baker (clone troopers) in the special, which seems to be a blend of A Christmas Carol and It’s a Wonderful Life.

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special “reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day. Rey sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan, and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?”

I’m a bit iffy on the whole “let’s remake everything in LEGO!” idea, but I will definitely be checking this out. It just sounds too delightful to pass up. And besides, it’s bound to be better than The Rise of Skywalker. As executive producer Josh Rimes put it: “It’s a celebration of the saga. A lot of characters will be interacting with different characters and perhaps even different versions of themselves at different ages.”

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special comes from Atomic Cartoons, the LEGO Group, and Lucasfilm.bKen Cunningham directs a script by David Shayne, who is also co-executive producer. Look for the special on Disney+ November 17.