Tony Stark built an arc reactor in a cave. With a box of scraps. But he wouldn’t have been able to build this LEGO Iron Man helmet based on the armored suit he used to become a superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now you can build your own Iron Man helmet from the comfort of your home thanks to the new LEGO line of building brick busts. Check it out below.

LEGO Iron Man Helmet

The LEGO Iron Man helmet is made entirely of building brick pieces, as well as a couple of graphics stickers to make the eyes appear as if they are glowing. The helmet sits upon a sturdy based with a name plate in case you forget who it is you built. It’s just a shame there isn’t a LEGO arc reactor you can build to go alongside it.

Whether you’re a Marvel fan, a LEGO lover or both, this 480-piece construction kit will provide you with a challenging build and absorbing escapism. It makes a great birthday gift, Christmas present or personal treat.

The Iron Man Helmet measures over 7.5” (19cm) high, 4” (10cm) wide and 4.5” (12cm) deep. It doesn’t need much space for display, but its striking, authentic details are sure to catch the eye of every Marvel fan.

No batteries required. This collectible LEGO Marvel Avengers Iron Man Helmet offers a hands-on, stress-relieving building experience as 480 LEGO bricks slowly transform into a stunning display model.

The LEGO Iron Man helmet will be on sale starting June 21, 2020 for $59.99 at The LEGO Shop and various retailers.