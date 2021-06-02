Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone found The Boy Who Lived and his two closest companions embarking on a journey deep into Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry to stop the theft of the magical artifact that has the power to grant eternal life. One of the most challenging obstacles was a life-size game of Wizard’s Chess that put Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger in mortal danger. Now you can play a game yourself, but first you get to build this LEGO Harry Potter Wizard’s Chess set yourself.

LEGO Harry Potter Wizard’s Chess Set

The new LEGO Harry Potter Wizard’s Chess set can be used as a playset that allows you to recreate the climactic scene from the first Harry Potter movie. But fans who are also looking to play the strategy game themselves can use this LEGO set as a real game of chess. Even though Harry, Ron and Hermione take the place of three pieces in the game, there are 32 buildable Wizard’s Chess for you to play an entire game.

The board in this LEGO Harry Potter Wizard’s Chess measures 10.5 inches x 10.5 inches, and the pieces measure as high as three inches tall. It’s not all that big of a chess set, but considering the fun you’ll have building this thing, it’ll get the job done.

For the collector’s out there, this LEGO Harry Potter set comes with a collectible golden minifigure of Professor Severus Snape, and it’s just one of many included in new and upcoming playsets from the fantasy series. There are also three random wizard card tiles inspired by the cards from the delicious Chocolate Frogs.

You can order this LEGO Harry Potter Wizard’s Chess set for $59.99 over at The LEGO Shop online right now.