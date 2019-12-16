One of these days, we’re all going to have to face reality and come to grips with the fact that Quibi is a real, actual thing and not just an elaborate joke. Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman‘s mobile-only platform, which will distribute “quick bites” of entertainment in episodic chunks that don’t run longer than ten minutes each, already has the support of every major Hollywood studio, but now might have the support of ’90s kids who grew up watching Nickelodeon.

That’s right: a Legends of the Hidden Temple Quibi revival is coming, and this time, the game show is being geared toward adults. Here’s what we know.



Legends of the Hidden Temple Quibi Show

According to The Wrap, Quibi is reviving Legends of the Hidden Temple, the beloved game show that ran from 1993 until 1995 on Nickelodeon. This new version of the show “is being revamped to appeal to adults,” but what exactly that means is still a bit murky. We know that several mainstay aspects from the original show will be popping up again this time around, including the Moat Crossing, the Temple Run, and Olmec, the talking stone head with glowing red eyes. But will the attempt to lure in adult audiences mean we’ll be seeing exclusively adult contestants in this revival? That hasn’t been confirmed, but it seems like that might be a good way to entice a generation of millennials who grew up watching the show to care about it again now that they’ve aged into their twenties and thirties.

Stone & Company is producing the revival with Nickelodeon, but the show will not be filmed at Nickelodeon Studios in Orlando, Florida like the original run of episodes. Instead, the setting is being moved to an “undisclosed jungle location” – whatever that means. (Just thinking about that makes me wish for a Werner Herzog Quibi documentary chronicling the behind-the-scenes aspect of the production moving out into a real jungle somewhere.) Apparently the challenges and the prizes will be bigger this time, too, which is good news for the possibly-adult participants who wouldn’t have much use for a Huffy bicycle or a Nerf gun or some Gak or whatever the hell they used to hand out to the contestants during the original run.

Quibi is set to debut on April 6, 2020, although this Legends of the Hidden Temple show does not have a premiere date yet.