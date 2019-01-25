Leaving Neverland, the documentary investigating Michael Jackson’s years of sexual abuse allegations, premiered at Sundance Friday. The four-hour documentary directed by Dan Reed chronicles the King of Pop’s long-running relationships with two boys, James Safechuck and Wade Robson, during the 1990s. “Now in their 30s, they tell the story of how they were sexually abused by Jackson, and how they came to terms with it years later,” the film’s official synopsis reads.

The documentary premiered amid backlash against the film’s contents and “direct threats” against Reed’s life, causing Park City police to raise security around the Friday screening. However, the protesters reportedly didn’t appear, and Leaving Neverland was shown to a packed audience that gave the documentary and its subjects Safechuck and Robson a standing ovation. Critics who left the screening called it “disturbing,” “exhaustive,” “a devastating, deeply credible piece of filmmaking.”

Allegations against Jackson have plagued his career, and in 2004, the music icon was charged with molesting 13-year-old Gavin Arvizo. But after 18 months, Jackson was acquitted of all charges.

Following Jackson’s death in 2009, both Robson and Safechuck brought civil suits against the Jackson Estate, which called Leaving Neverland “another rehash of dated and discredited allegations.” In 2017, a judge threw out the lawsuits, arguing that the Jackson Estate couldn’t be held liable for the singer’s own behavior. Now, 10 years after the pop singer’s death, Leaving Neverland is re-litigating his legacy to devastating effect, according to critics who saw it at the Sundance premiere.

LEAVING Neverland: An emotional epic of abuse, consistently involving despite basically being four hours of talking heads, drone shots, and archival footage. Exhaustive, exhausting, enraging. #Sundance2019 — Ty Burr (@tyburr) January 25, 2019

spoiler alert: Michael Jackson 100% sexually abused a lot of children and there’s definitely gonna be a 4-hour Bryan Singer documentary at Sundance in a few years. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) January 25, 2019

I saw Leaving Neverland at #Sundance and it will leave people on both sides very upset. #LeavingNeverland — Scott Menzel (@TheOtherScottM) January 25, 2019

Leaving Neverland has left people appalled and wondering how Michael Jackson got acquitted. And we’ve only seen part one so far #Sundance2019 — Francesca Bacardi (@OriginalFresca) January 25, 2019

Feel sick to my stomach after watching Part 1 of #LeavingNeverland doc. Michael Jackson witnesses/sex abuse victims coming off very credible. It’s so sexually explicit that counselors are in the lobby. #SundanceFilmFestival2019 — Mara Reinstein (@MaraReinstein) January 25, 2019

Shaking. Wow. We were all wrong when we cheered for Michael Jackson. He was a pedophile. #LeavingNeverland #SundanceFilmFestival2019 — Mara Reinstein (@MaraReinstein) January 25, 2019

JFC what do you even say at the midway point of #LEAVINGNEVERLAND which has already been two hours of devastation and will only get worse. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) January 25, 2019

Many common parallels in victims’ stories: MJ grooming them to hate their parents and women in general, saying God brought them together, eventually “casting them out” for younger boys. “There was a lot of jealousy and hurt. You were no longer special.” — Patrick Ryan (@PatRyanWrites) January 25, 2019

Incredibly emotional reaction from the audience after #LeavingNeverland. One audience member says he was molested as a child and that Robson and Safechuck "are going to do a lot more f–king good in the world than Michael f–king Jackson." #Sundance — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) January 25, 2019

A deeply emotional Wade Robson and James Safechuck receive a standing ovation after the screening of LEAVING NEVERLAND. There will be a lot to say later, but I can say this: This is a thorough, devastating, deeply credible piece of filmmaking. pic.twitter.com/U6UL2Lmnaz — Adam B. Vary @ Sundance (@adambvary) January 25, 2019

LEAVING NEVERLAND (PART 1): Shocking, vivid, detailed, disturbing, lengthly accounts of *alleged* sexual abuse by pop superstar #MichaelJackson on underage minors — 2 of them now grown up & interviewed extensively. Similar seductive patterns w/ both families. #Sundance pic.twitter.com/vakXMTjbTR — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) January 25, 2019

LEAVING NEVERLAND (PART 2): Focuses on the aftermath of the alleged sexual abuse from #MichaelJackson on the lives of the now grown men, their never-ending psychological upheaval & trauma, plus the effect on their torn families. Shocking, sad, disturbing, devastating. #Sundance pic.twitter.com/1fZU5nLJ2Z — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) January 25, 2019

World premiere of #LeavingNeverland at #SundanceFilmFestival2019 Disturbing, damning portrait of #michaeljackson with in-depth interviews with two men who say MJ sexually abused them for years when they were boys. Wade Robson says he was 7 when MJ first abused him #SundanceFF pic.twitter.com/qkoZyuwWQa — MattCarey (@MattCarey) January 25, 2019

James Safechuck, Wade Robson, their mothers and siblings are dealing with so much shame and guilt for not coming forward sooner or putting a stop to the abuse, I don’t see how you can watch #LeavingNeverland and feel they’re being insincere. #Sundance2019 — Fred Topauld Lang Syne (@FredTopel) January 25, 2019

Painful. Brutally upsetting. Triggering. My heart is incredibly broken. I’m sorry y’all. This hurts. Bad. #LeavingNeverland — Gerrick D. Kennedy (@GerrickKennedy) January 25, 2019

#Sundance has provided health care professionals in the theater for audience members potentially upset by #LeavingNeverland’s explicit descriptions of sexual abuse against underage boys. They are in the wings ready with counsel. — Matt Donnelly (@MattDonnelly) January 25, 2019

As the critics who attended the screening noted, a team of mental health counselors were provided by the festival for audience members who were upset by the film’s disturbing content. And based on the critics’ reaction, that content was deeply upsetting but profoundly important. The allegations against Jackson dogged him throughout his career, and was essentially a public secret, yet it took a decade after the singer’s death and the phenomenon following the Harvey Weinstein expose for a documentary of this caliber to be released.

As the film begins to make its way beyond the festival circuit, count on it making a major impact on Jackson’s legacy and the music industry at large.

HBO will air Leaving Neverland later this year.