I recently rewatched A League of Their Own for the first time in a long time, and that movie really holds up. It’s funny, and sweet, and expertly crafted. And now it’s a TV show. Amazon has gone ahead and given a full series order to a League of Their Own TV show, starring Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, Roberta Colindrez, and Priscilla Delgado, with recurring guest stars Molly Ephraim, Kate Berlant, and Melanie Field.

Per Variety, the show – like the movie – “will tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball.” The series is also going to focus on “race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the League and outside of it.”

“28 years ago, Penny Marshall told us a story about women playing professional baseball that up until then had been largely overlooked,” co-creator Jacobson and Graham said. “We grew up obsessed with the film, like everyone else. Three years ago, we approached Sony with the idea of telling a new, still overlooked set of those stories. With the help of an enormously talented team of collaborators, an amazing cast, and the devoted support of Amazon to this project, we feel beyond lucky and excited to get to bring these characters to life. It took grit, fire, authenticity, wild imagination, and a crackling sense of humor for these players to achieve their dreams. We’re hoping to bring audiences a story with all of those qualities.”

There’s no premiere date set for the show yet, but it’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time A League of Their Own was adapted to the small screen. There was a sitcom adaptation that aired on CBS in 1993, but only aired five of its six total episodes before cancelation. Here are the very dated-looking opening credits.