The extremely popular multiplayer online battle arena video game League of Legends is unleashing a new animated series for Netflix called Arcane, and the first teaser for the series just arrived. The series comes from League of Legends creators Riot Games, and is set within the world of the game. Arcane follows “the origins of two iconic League champions-and the power that will tear them apart.” You can watch the fast-paced Arcane teaser trailer below.

Arcane Teaser

League of Legends has been cited as the world’s largest esport. For instance, the 2019 championship had reportedly over 100 million unique viewers, culminating at a concurrent viewership of 44 million. Then in 2020, the World Championship esports competition “saw record-setting viewership across multiple metrics. In total, over one billion hours of content was consumed around the world, extending League’s position as the planet’s most-watched esport, with the final match reaching a 23.04 million Average Minute Audience (AMA) and hitting 45 million Peak Concurrent Users (PCU).”

I know all you kids are very excited about Peak Concurrent Users and Average Minute Audiences, which is why I included those factoids. When you start doing those kinds of numbers, people take notice. And now here comes Arcane, an animated series from Netflix and Riot Games. Here’s a synopsis:

The series marks Riot Games’ first series for television. Set in Riot’s globally popular League of Legends IP, Arcane is an animated series developed and produced by Riot Games in partnership with Fortiche Productions. Set in the utopian region of Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun, the story follows the origins of two iconic League champions-and the power that will tear them apart.

“League of Legends has inspired global fervor and fandom and we’re thrilled to be the home of the first television series set in this universe, Arcane,” said Dominique Bazay, Director, Original Animation for Netflix. “The series promises to be a visually spectacular thrill ride that will have viewers on the edge of their seats.”

Shauna Spenley, Global President of Entertainment at Riot Games, added: “Arcane was created as a love letter to our players and fans, who have been asking us for more cinematic experiences that dive deeper into the worlds and champions in League of Legends. Netflix, with its incredible global brand and shared goal of delivering premium, high-quality content, is the perfect partner to help us bring Arcane to players around the globe.”

Arcane will premiere on Netflix worldwide sometime this fall.