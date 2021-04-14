First things first – Disney+’s upcoming Launchpad is not a spin-off of DuckTales focused on the lovable Launchpad McQuack. Instead, it’s a “collection of live-action short films from a new generation of dynamic storytellers.” The six short films come from a group of filmmakers from underrepresented backgrounds who were selected from more than 1,100 U.S. applicants. Watch the Launchpad trailer below.

Launchpad Trailer

In Launchpad, filmmakers created a collection of live-action short films from a new generation of storytellers. The filmmakers were “selected from more than 1,100 U.S. applicants and were given an opportunity to share their perspectives and creative visions with audiences around the world,” and each filmmaker was assigned executive mentors from various Disney divisions, including Disney+, Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, Pixar, Walt Disney Animation Studios, and Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production.

The goal: to “diversify the types of stories that are being told and to give access to those who have historically not had it. Inspired by life’s journey, these first six short films for Disney+ are based on the theme, ‘Discover.'”

“This first group of shorts by these six gifted filmmakers took our breath away,” said Mahin Ibrahim, Director of Disney’s Diversity & Inclusion, Market. “They are moving, provocative and entertaining, and they each convey a unique perspective on living in America today and the things you learn about yourself and others when you follow your own path. I am excited to share them with you, and I look forward to welcoming a new group of filmmakers from underrepresented backgrounds for our next season of Disney’s Launchpad.”

The second season of the show is currently looking for filmmakers to tackle the theme of “Connection.” You can find more about that here. In the meantime, season 1 of Launchpad premieres on May 28, 2021. Here’s more info about the films that will be featured.

AMERICAN EID, Written and Directed by Aqsa Altaf.

Producers are Leslie Owen and Steak House; Executive Producers are Julie Ann Crommett, Mahin Ibrahim, Alyssa Navarro, Chris Caraballo, Jason Alvidrez, Adam Nusinow, Mary Coleman, Nicole Grindle and Vanessa Morrison.

Ameena, a Muslim Pakistani immigrant, wakes up on Eid to find out that she has to go to school. Homesick and heartbroken, she goes on a mission to make Eid a public-school holiday, and in the process, reconnects with her older sister, and embraces her new home, while her new home embraces her.

DINNER IS SERVED, Directed by Hao Zheng, Written by G. Wilson & Hao Zheng.

Producers are Shincy Lu and Steak House; Executive Producers are Julie Ann Crommett, Mahin Ibrahim, Alyssa Navarro, Chris Caraballo, Jason Alvidrez, Adam Nusinow, Jessica Virtue and Rachel Yeung.

A Chinese student at an elite U.S. boarding school realizes excellence is not enough when he tries out for a leadership position no international student has ever applied for.

GROWING FANGS, Written and Directed by Ann Marie Pace.

Producers are Genevieve Faye, Melody Sandoval and Steak House; Executive Producers are Julie Ann Crommett, Mahin Ibrahim, Alyssa Navarro, Chris Caraballo, Jason Alvidrez, Adam Nusinow, Osnat Shurer and Halima Hudson.

Val Garcia, a Mexican-American teen who is half human/half vampire, has had to keep her identity a secret from both worlds. But when her human best friend shows up at her monster-infested school, she has to confront her truth, her identity, and herself.

THE LAST OF THE CHUPACABRAS, Written and Directed by Jessica Mendez Siqueiros.

Producers are Nicole Crespo and Steak House; Executive Producers are Julie Ann Crommett, Mahin Ibrahim, Alyssa Navarro, Chris Caraballo, Jason Alvidrez and Adam Nusinow.

In a world where culture has nearly ceased to exist, one lone Mexican-American struggling to carry on her traditions unknowingly summons a dark and ancient creature to protect her.

LET’S BE TIGERS, Written and Directed by Stefanie Abel Horowitz.

Producers are Sydney Fleischmann and Steak House; Executive Producers are Julie Ann Crommett, Mahin Ibrahim, Alyssa Navarro, Chris Caraballo, Jason Alvidrez, Adam Nusinow and Grant Curtis.

Avalon’s not ready to process the loss of her mother, but when she’s put in charge of a 4-year-old for one night, she finds more comfort than she ever could have expected.

THE LITTLE PRINCE(SS), Written and Directed by Moxie Peng.

Producers are Carver Diserens and Steak House; Executive Producers are Julie Ann Crommett, Mahin Ibrahim, Alyssa Navarro, Chris Caraballo, Jason Alvidrez, Adam Nusinow, Sarah Shepard and Karen Chau.

When Gabriel, a 7-year-old Chinese kid who loves ballet, becomes friends with Rob, another Chinese kid from school, Rob’s dad gets suspicious about Gabriel’s feminine behavior and decides to intervene.