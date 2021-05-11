Launchpad, a new Disney+ series of live-action short films that have nothing to do with the character from DuckTales, has released a new featurette ahead of its premiere. The goal of the series is “to diversify the types of stories that are being told and to give access to those who have historically not had it” based around the theme “Discover.” It’s a neat idea, and if Disney+ sticks with this – as they plan to – it could really open doors for budding filmmakers. Watch the featurette, which is titled “Embrace Yourself,” below.

Launchpad Featurette

I really like the idea of Launchpad, which opens the door for a new generation of filmmakers. I just wish Disney had thought of a different name, because every single time I see the words “Disney” and “Launchpad” together, I think of Launchpad McQuack from DuckTales and Darkwing Duck. I admit this is more my problem than Disney’s, because it’s almost as if my brain refuses to work this out.

This featurette goes behind-the-scenes of the first season of Launchpad, which will consist of six short films based on the theme “Discover.” That sounds broad enough that you can do a whole lot of things with it, which I suppose is the point. Disney+ is also already looking ahead to season 2, which is based around the theme of “Connection” and includes a writer’s track. Disney+ will be accepting submissions for that season beginning today through June 11 right here.

Here’s a breakdown of the season 1 films/episodes:

AMERICAN EID, Written and Directed by Aqsa Altaf.

Producers are Leslie Owen and Steak House; Executive Producers are Julie Ann Crommett, Mahin Ibrahim, Alyssa Navarro, Chris Caraballo, Jason Alvidrez, Adam Nusinow, Mary Coleman, Nicole Grindle and Vanessa Morrison.

Ameena, a Muslim Pakistani immigrant, wakes up on Eid to find out that she has to go to school. Homesick and heartbroken, she goes on a mission to make Eid a public-school holiday, and in the process, reconnects with her older sister, and embraces her new home, while her new home embraces her.

DINNER IS SERVED, Directed by Hao Zheng, Written by G. Wilson & Hao Zheng.

Producers are Shincy Lu and Steak House; Executive Producers are Julie Ann Crommett, Mahin Ibrahim, Alyssa Navarro, Chris Caraballo, Jason Alvidrez, Adam Nusinow, Jessica Virtue and Rachel Yeung.

A Chinese student at an elite U.S. boarding school realizes excellence is not enough when he tries out for a leadership position no international student has ever applied for.

GROWING FANGS, Written and Directed by Ann Marie Pace.

Producers are Genevieve Faye, Melody Sandoval and Steak House; Executive Producers are Julie Ann Crommett, Mahin Ibrahim, Alyssa Navarro, Chris Caraballo, Jason Alvidrez, Adam Nusinow, Osnat Shurer and Halima Hudson.

Val Garcia, a Mexican-American teen who is half human/half vampire, has had to keep her identity a secret from both worlds. But when her human best friend shows up at her monster-infested school, she has to confront her truth, her identity, and herself.

THE LAST OF THE CHUPACABRAS, Written and Directed by Jessica Mendez Siqueiros.

Producers are Nicole Crespo and Steak House; Executive Producers are Julie Ann Crommett, Mahin Ibrahim, Alyssa Navarro, Chris Caraballo, Jason Alvidrez and Adam Nusinow.

In a world where culture has nearly ceased to exist, one lone Mexican-American struggling to carry on her traditions unknowingly summons a dark and ancient creature to protect her.

LET’S BE TIGERS, Written and Directed by Stefanie Abel Horowitz.

Producers are Sydney Fleischmann and Steak House; Executive Producers are Julie Ann Crommett, Mahin Ibrahim, Alyssa Navarro, Chris Caraballo, Jason Alvidrez, Adam Nusinow and Grant Curtis.

Avalon’s not ready to process the loss of her mother, but when she’s put in charge of a 4-year-old for one night, she finds more comfort than she ever could have expected.

THE LITTLE PRINCE(SS), Written and Directed by Moxie Peng.

Producers are Carver Diserens and Steak House; Executive Producers are Julie Ann Crommett, Mahin Ibrahim, Alyssa Navarro, Chris Caraballo, Jason Alvidrez, Adam Nusinow, Sarah Shepard and Karen Chau.

When Gabriel, a 7-year-old Chinese kid who loves ballet, becomes friends with Rob, another Chinese kid from school, Rob’s dad gets suspicious about Gabriel’s feminine behavior and decides to intervene.

All six short films will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning May 28.