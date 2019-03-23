Back in May of 2018, Conan O’Brien announced that in addition to turning Conan into a half-hour show, he and TBS would be collaborating to release the entire library of episodes of Late Night with Conan O’Brien. We hadn’t heard anything about that endeavor since last spring, but that all changed this week. Beginning March 25, TBS is opening the Late Night archive, starting with over 350 field pieces from Conan’s early days on the late night NBC program. Find out more about the Late Night with Conan O’Brien episodes online release below.

In honor of Conan’s 25th anniversary on television, Conan O’Brien is kicking off the celebration with a look back at some of the best work he did away from the talk show desk. It only makes sense now that Conan has been getting plenty of acclaim for the Conan Without Borders spin-off that takes him to various locations around the world for some candid comedy with real people. While many of the segments will feature Conan himself, there will also be segments featuring Andy Richter and Robert Smigel as the famed Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.

Here’s a tease showing what fans can expect and how the old clips were restored:

Conan25: The Remotes will make over 350 field pieces from Late Night and Conan available for viewers to watch whenever they want. We’re not sure if these segments will only be available online in a special section of the Team Coco website or if they’ll also be available through the TBS and Team Coco app. But we’ll know soon enough when these segments launch next Monday.

This is just the first phase of Conan25, and phase two of this exciting dig into the archives will bring fans a collection of the best comedy sketches, including popular segments like “In the Year 2000” and “Staring Contests,” not to mention beloved characters such as Masturbating Bear, Pimpbot 5000 and more.

Hopefully this is just the beginning of seeing entire episodes of Late Night with Conan O’Brien. However, I’m wondering if we’ll only see clips from Late Night released in chunks like this rather than entire episodes, because I’m sure the rights for episodes featuring musical performances from the past aren’t cheap to procure. We’ll know soon enough.

In the meantime, we’ll leave you with one of our favorite remote segments from Late Night with Conan O’Brien, which includes a special cameo from our old pal Germain Lussier around the 3:38 mark. He talked extensively about the experience over at io9 back in 2015, so check that out. Enjoy!