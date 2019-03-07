Late Night was a huge hit at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, and Amazon snapped it up for a lot of money. Now, the first trailer has arrived to give you a look at Mindy Kaling‘s comedy. In Late Night, Kaling plays an aspiring comedy writer who lands a job writing for Katherine Newbury (Emma Thompson), the only female host in late night television. Katherine was once a comedy legend, but now her show has grown painfully stale. Can Kaling’s character turn things around? Watch the Late Night trailer below.

Late Night Trailer

I feel like a bit of a jerk, because I was one of the few people at Sundance this year who didn’t love Late Night. Don’t get me wrong: it’s fine! But everyone else at the festival seemed to fall madly in love with this, making it the feel-good film of the fest. Our own Ethan Anderton was one of the folks entranced with the movie, giving it a glowing review in which he wrote:

Late Night doesn’t reinvent the wheel when it comes to showbiz comedy and drama, but the combination of a dynamite Emma Thompson and a splendid Mindy Kaling makes it stand out among the pack. It’s delightful, funny, and more than satisfying. Before the year is over, this will be one of the most beloved comedies of the year.

In Late Night, “Katherine Newbury (Emma Thompson) is a pioneer and legendary host on the late-night talk-show circuit. When she’s accused of being a “woman who hates women,” she puts affirmative action on the to-do list, and—presto!—Molly (Mindy Kaling) is hired as the one woman in Katherine’s all-male writers’ room. But Molly might be too little too late, as the formidable Katherine also faces the reality of low ratings and a network that wants to replace her. Molly, wanting to prove she’s not simply a diversity hire who’s disrupting the comfort of the brotherhood, is determined to help Katherine by revitalizing her show and career—and possibly effect even bigger change at the same time.”

I really wanted to love Late Night, because I’m a fan of Kaling and Thompson. But something just didn’t click with me. But like I said, I’m in the minority, and there’s a good chance you’re going to laugh your butt off watching this.

Late Night, which also stars John Lithgow, Hugh Dancy, Reid Scott, Paul Walter Hauser, and Amy Ryan, opens June 7, 2019.