With Game of Thrones coming to an end after eight seasons, star Peter Dinklage is jumping back into the feature film world – this time at Netflix. Dinklage, best known for playing the politically savvy Tyrion Lannister on the HBO fantasy series, will star in Last Sons of America, Netflix’s adaptation of the Boom! Studios post-apocalyptic graphic novel. Matt Reeves (Cloverfield, The Batman), whose production company has a first-look deal with Netflix, is set to produce the new film.

Deadline brings word about the Last Sons of America adaptation, which is based on writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and illustrator Matthew Dow Smith‘s graphic novel. Here’s the synopsis of the comic from Amazon:

When a biological terrorist attack makes it impossible for anyone in America to conceive, those looking to start a family must rely on adoption of children from around the world. Brothers Jackie and Julian are adoption agents based in Nicaragua, securing deals with families willing to give their children up for adoption. The duo usually conduct their adoptions through legal means but it becomes more difficult when child kidnapping becomes the norm. Desperate and running out of options, Jackie snatches a young runaway, unaware that he’s grabbed the daughter of a local crime lord. In over their heads and on the run, the two brothers fall into the mystery at the root of their world’s status quo; a mystery much darker than they might be able to bear.

Dinklage will play Julian, one of the brothers at the center of the story, and Deadline says the setting will be shifted to Colombia instead of Nicaragua. Addition casting is underway, but Dinklage is the only actor attached at the moment.

The first comparable film that comes to mind when reading this synopsis is Alfonso Cuaron’s Children of Men, which I’m increasingly convinced is one of the best movies ever made. If Last Sons of America is even half as good, I’ll be cheering in the streets. Dinklage has such an extensive range that he can pull off just about anything, so I’ll be happy to see him take the lead in a big project like this (unless he’s overshadowed by like, Brad Pitt or somebody like that who ends up playing the other brother). This will be his second post-apocalyptic movie of the past few years, following his soulful performance in 2018’s I Think We’re Alone Now.

Josh Mond, who directed the 2015 drama James White and produced Simon Killer and Martha Marcy May Marlene, is on board to write and direct this film. While we wait for more casting news, check out one of Mond’s short films, titled 1009: