This fall, Edgar Wright is back with a horror thriller that jumps between the present day and the 1960s. Last Night in Soho stars Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy, and is actually the second film from Wright this year, with the first being the documentary The Sparks Brothers. You’ll find everything you need to know about Last Night in Soho below.

Last Night in Soho Release Date And Where You Can Watch It

Last Night in Soho is set to open on October 22, 2021. It will also play at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. It will be released to theaters, not streaming. However, Last Night in Soho is a Universal release (internationally), and Universal signed a deal with theater giant AMC to stick to a 17-day exclusive window. That means Universal could, in theory, release Last Night in Soho on PVOD just 17 days after it hits theaters. But whether or not that happens remains to be seen.

What is Last Night in Soho?

Last Night in Soho is the latest film from acclaimed director Edgar Wright, and it’s a bit of a change of pace for the Shaun of the Dead filmmaker. While all of Wright’s features dabble in genre – horror, action, sci-fi, etc. – they’ve also all been comedic. Even Baby Driver had an undercurrent of comedy. But Last Night in Soho is Wright’s first straight-up horror-thriller. When the project was first announced it was billed as “a straight-up psychological horror-thriller,” with Wright citing films like Don’t Look Now and Roman Polanski’s Repulsion as inspiration.

Last Night in Soho Synopsis

In Last Night in Soho, “Eloise, a young woman with a passion for fashion design and a strange sixth sense, mysteriously finds herself transported back in time to 1966 London in the body of her idol, a singer named Sandy. While in Sandy’s body, she enters into a romantic relationship, but the city in the 1960s is not what it appears to be and the past and present seem to fall apart with shady and horrifying consequences.”

Last Night in Soho Director, Crew, and More

Edgar Wright directs Last Night in Soho. Wright also co-wrote the script with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, co-writer of 2019’s World War I epic 1917. Wright came up with the story. Nira Park, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Laura Richardson, Edgar Wright produce. Chung Chung-hoon, who shot multiple films with director Park Chan-wook, is the cinematographer. Steven Price handles the score.

Last Night in Soho Cast

Last Night in Soho has a cast that includes Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit), Anya Taylor-Joy (Split), Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones), Rita Tushingham (A Taste of Honey), Terence Stamp (The Limey), Jessie Mei Li (Shadow and Bone), Michael Ajao (Attack the Block), Synnøve Karlsen (Medici), Margaret Nolan (Goldfinger), Lisa McGrills (Deadwater Fell), and James and Oliver Phelps.

Last Night in Soho Trailer