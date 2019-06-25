Beloved genre filmmaker Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead, Baby Driver) is currently in production on his newest film, a psychological horror thriller called Last Night in Soho. He had already lined up an impressive cast of young actors to star, but now he’s given the movie an extra splash of gravitas by hiring two iconic British actors: Dame Diana Rigg, who was recently pitch-perfect as the sharp tongued Olenna Tyrell on Game of Thrones, and Terence Stamp, who memorably brought Metropolis to its knees as General Zod in Superman II.

Variety brings word about Rigg and Stamp’s casting, but unfortunately doesn’t offer much by way of plot or who we can expect these screen legends to play in the new movie. Still, the simple fact that they’re involved at all is excellent news. These two are legends for a reason: they’re amazing actors who can instantly elevate any material they touch.

The outlet also says that Rita Tushingham (Doctor Zhivago), Michael Ajao (Attack the Block), and Synnøve Karlsen (Medici) have joined the previously-cast Anya Taylor-Joy (Split), Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie (Leave No Trace), and Matt Smith (Doctor Who).

Wright has described Last Night in Soho as being in the same style as Roman Polanski’s Repulsion and Nicolas Roeg’s Don’t Look Now, which certainly sounds like a departure from Wright’s previous films, which have largely been dynamic, comedic riffs on zombie, sci-fi, comic book, and action movies. Name-checking those Polanski and Roeg films makes us think this film’s protagonist may spend a portion of the story uncertain of what’s real and what isn’t, and personally, I’m excited to see Wright continue to branch out into cinematic territory he hasn’t explored before.

Early reports suggested “the film will take place in two different time periods — the ’60s and modern day. Taylor-Joy will play the lead in the ’60s, while McKenzie will play a fashion student in modern day scenes,” and that Matt Smith will play Taylor-Joy’s character’s “manager of sorts.” But beyond that, details are incredibly hard to come by. Wright’s been posting photos from the set on his Instagram account, but there aren’t many details to be gleaned there outside of insights into some of the production design elements.

Wright is directing from a screenplay he co-wrote with Krysty Wilson-Cairns (Penny Dreadful). While he’s written several of his films with other people, this movie marks the first time Wright has worked with a female co-writer, so I’m curious to see learn about how (or if) this collaboration differs from his previous work with co-writers like Simon Pegg and Nick Frost.