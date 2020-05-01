Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba are back and ready to take on crime in Los Angeles. The TV series spin-off of the Bad Boys franchise, which is the first original series from Spectrum, is back with L.A.’s Finest season 2. Watch the L.A.’s Finest season 2 trailer below.

LA’s Finest Season 2 Trailer

Gabrielle Union’s Sydney “Syd” Burnett, the sister of Martin Lawrence’s Marcus Burnett and an undercover special agent with the DEA tracking dangerous money launderers, was the breakout character of Michael Bay’s bombastic Bad Boys II. Now 16 years later, she’s moved to Los Angeles, joined the police force and teamed up with her own unlikely partner Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba). In L.A.’s Finest season 2, the pair’s partnership is stronger than ever, as the pair tackle drug lords and dissolving marriages.

Jerry Bruckheimer executive produces this spin-off alongside the two leads. Ernie Hudson, Zach Gilford, Duane Martin, Ryan McPartlin, Zach McGowan, Sophie Reynolds, Barry Sloane, and Jake Busey co-star in L.A.’s Finest.

Here is the synopsis for L.A.’s Finest:

Syd Burnett (Gabrielle Union)—last seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel—has seemingly left her complicated past behind to become an LAPD detective. Now partnered with Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba), a working mom with an equally complex history, Syd is forced to confront how much her unapologetic lifestyle may be masking a greater personal secret. Taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles while skirting the rules (and speed limits), Syd and McKenna become a force to be reckoned with—on the streets, and in each other’s lives.

L.A.’s Finest season 2 premieres on Spectrum Originals on June 8, 2020.