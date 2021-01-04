Tiffany Haddish has been incredibly busy since her big breakout role in Girls Trip from 2017. Since becoming an instant star in that film, she’s been in more than a dozen movies and appeared in dozens of episodes of television, but now the bombastic comedian is poised to appear in a genre in which she hasn’t done much work yet: science fiction.

Haddish is in talks to star in Landscape with Invisible Hand, a movie adaptation of a sci-fi novel about an alien invasion on Earth with a strange twist. Cory Finley, who recently directed the Hugh Jackman-starring corruption film Bad Education, is on board to write and direct.

According to Deadline, Haddish is in “final negotiations” to star in MGM’s Landscape with Invisible Hand, which is based on author M.T. Anderson’s National Book Award-winning novel from 2017. Deadline points out that Brad Pitt‘s Plan B and Megan Ellison‘s Annapurna are producing, and this movie will be released theatrically through United Artists Releasing, which has been a distribution arm of MGM for a few years now.

Here’s how the outlet describes the plot:

Published in 2017 to rave reviews and compared to films such as District 9 and The Truman Show, Landscape with Invisible Hand depict a near future in which an alien species known as the Vuvv has taken over Earth. After the Vuvv’s labor-saving technology causes Earth’s job market and global economy to collapse, a teenager and his girlfriend cook up a way to make much-needed money by broadcasting their dating life to the fascinated aliens. Unfortunately, things go badly when, over time, the two teens come to hate each other and can’t break up without bankrupting their families.

There’s no word yet about which role Haddish is going to play, but unless they’re going the PEN15 route, she’s not playing the lead. I wouldn’t be surprised if she ended up being one of the aliens who invades and eventually becomes obsessed with this makeshift reality show centering on two teens.

Finley is an interesting choice to adapt this story. His first film, 2017’s Throughbreds, was a teen thriller, and Bad Education also had a teen component, briefly following a high school journalist who’s tracking a corruption case in her school district. He seems like a director who is more dialed into what younger people are doing than many of his contemporaries, so I’m curious to see if he adds anything to the odd dating life broadcasts that doesn’t appear in Anderson’s book.