Jaimie Alexander is about to make her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After being a part of the first two Thor films but not appearing in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, a new report says Alexander will be coming back to reprise her role as the Asgardian warrior Lady Sif in writer/director Taika Waititi‘s upcoming sequel Thor: Love and Thunder. And there’s one other place she might pop up, too.



Deadline reports that Alexander is set to return to the MCU in Thor: Love and Thunder, the new film from Taika Waititi which will introduce Christian Bale to the franchise as the villainous Gorr the God Butcher. The report also states that Sif might have a guest spot in Loki, the Disney+ series in which Tom Hiddleston‘s villain criss-crosses through time. That makes sense, given that Sif first appeared in Thor, the project which introduced Loki in the MCU, and the two have already come face to face on screen before.

Alexander’s Lady Sif also appeared in Thor: The Dark World and two episodes of the TV series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and she was evidently a fan favorite. But frankly – and this was no fault of the actress – Sif simply didn’t have enough to do in those early Thor movies for her to leave much of an imprint in my mind. Thankfully, Taika Waititi injected the self-serious and occasionally dour Thor franchise with a much-needed dose of humor with Thor: Ragnarok, and elevated that franchise out of the MCU gutter and more toward top-tier material. Here’s hoping he’ll be able to give Sif much more to chew on this time around than she’s had before.

Alexander, who recently starred on the NBC series Blindspot, won’t be the only woman returning to the Thor franchise in this next entry. Natalie Portman, who also sat out the events of Thor: Ragnarok, will be back in Thor: Love and Thunder, and she’ll be wielding the powerful hammer Mjolnir as a superhero known as The Mighty Thor. She’ll presumably be taking the mantle because Chris Hemsworth, who is coming back to reprise the title role, will likely be off spending some time in space with his new pals, the Guardians of the Galaxy. Chris Pratt‘s Peter Quill (AKA Star-Lord) is showing up in this new movie, and we expect more Guardians to be announced soon as well.

Production on the new sequel is set to start next month.