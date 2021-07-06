The fourth episode of Loki featured a surprise appearance from everyone’s favorite Asgardian warrior, Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander). She was angry, clutching a clump of her own hair, and stuck in a loop that caused Loki (Tom Hiddleston) immense emotional (and physical) pain. And yet, it was incredibly fun to watch. So if you enjoyed watching Sif hurt the “hero” of the latest Disney+ series, you’ll be delighted to learn that she’ll be back again very soon.

In a post to her Instagram story, Jamie Alexander teased her next return as Lady Sif — in Thor: Love and Thunder. Alexander wrote, “The lady has returned… and she is here to stay.”

Her return to the role was initially announced in December of last year when Deadline reported her appearance in the fourth Thor film. Alexander played Sif in the first two Thor installments, an Asgardian warrior who grew up alongside Thor and clearly valued his friendship, while not trusting his mischievous brother, Loki.

Funnily, her time onscreen often comes at Loki’s expense. She spends much of the first Thor film helping the God of Thunder return to Asgard after being banished to Earth. With her help, he returns just in time to confront his brother. In Thor: The Dark World she holds a blade to Loki’s neck, promising to kill him if he betrays Thor. Of course, Loki does betray his brother but manages to avoid the consequences by faking his own death (fortunately dodging Sif’s wrath).

Most of Sif’s screentime has otherwise been dedicated to wrecking enemies in combat, saving Thor’s life, and offering him advice. In returning to Loki, Sif continued her tendency to thwart the God of Mischief and cause pain to her enemies — here’s hoping for more of the same.

The Future of Lady Sif

Alexander’s Sif has been missing from the screen for a good few years now. Other than a brief appearance in Marvel’s ABC TV series Agents of SHIELD, Sif hasn’t appeared since the second Thor film. Alexander was unable to return for Thor: Ragnorak due to scheduling conflicts filming her NBC TV series Blindspot. All things considered, this may have been for the best — who’s to say if Sif would have survived the destruction of Asgard?

Very little is known about Sif’s role in Thor: Love and Thunder but, at the very least, there’s potential for a lot of interesting interactions with its exciting cast of characters. The movie features several returning faces from both the Thor series and the Guardians of the Galaxy films. Natalie Portman is set to return as a female version of Thor, Chris Pratt will reprise his role as Peter Quill and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, another beloved female character (and the MCU’s first major LGBTQ+ character).

While many fans are hoping for a relationship between Valkyrie and Lady Sif, it almost feels too good to be true. Adding fuel to the fandom fire, Alexander has volunteered Sif to serve as Valkyrie’s queen in the movie. Could we be so lucky?