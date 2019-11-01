Halloween may be over, but it’s never too late to appreciate the chilling vision of veteran animator Carlos Baena‘s award-winning short film, La Noria. Baena, whose long history in Hollywood span franchises like Star Wars, Toy Story, and Jurassic Park, ventured outside the studio system to write and direct the animated short film La Noria in an online collaboration with hundreds of international artists. The result is a jaw-dropping, haunting short film that earned numerous awards for its depiction of a grieving boy chased by monsters. You can now watch La Noria in full online.

Watch La Noria

NightWheel Pictures debuted La Noria on Vimeo for all of the internet to see — a fitting place for the award-winning animated short since it is a result of hundreds of animators collaborating online. Written and directed by Baena, La Noria follows “A young boy who loves to draw and build ferris wheels encounters strange creatures that turn his life upside down.”

The short begins with the boy building a toy ferris wheel as he grieves the loss of his dad, with whom he used to build those ferris wheels. But after the ferris wheel breaks, the boy discovers that he is being stalked by spindly, horrifying monsters that chase him through his huge mansion up to the attic, where he hides trembling in fear until he realizes that they were only leading him to an even bigger ferris wheel that showed him the memories of him and his dad. It’s a thrilling and chilling short film with astonishing high production values that don’t betray its online independent nature. With its beautiful personal story and hints at a political backdrop, La Noria would fit right in amongst other Spanish horror classics like Pan’s Labyrinth and The Orphanage.

Baena created La Noria with the help of international artists as well as sponsors including Artella, Autodesk and Foundry. Produced by Sasha Korellis & Carlos Baena, with music by Johan Söderqvist, and sound design by Oriol Tarragó, La Noria went on to collect 80 prizes at more than 150 festivals including the Shanghai International Film Festival, ShortShorts in Tokyo, Vancouver’s Spark Animation, L.A.’s Screamfest, Mexico’s Pixelatl, Italy’s View Conference, and Tribeca in New York.

For more on the film, visit the official website.