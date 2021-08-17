‘La Brea’ Season 1: Release Date, Cast, and More

(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

Every few years, a show or movie comes along that flings its characters across time and explores how they react in unfamiliar circumstances. Futureman, 11.22.63, Alcatraz, Terra Nova, the list goes on – and considering how awful the world has seemed over the past few years, it’s no surprise that a new show is coming along to do the same thing to a fresh round of characters.

Here’s everything you need to know about La Brea season 1, including the synopsis, release date, who’s involved behind the scenes, and more.

La Brea Season 1 Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

La Brea season 1 will be airing on Tuesdays this fall, and is currently slated to premiere on NBC on September 28, 2021. Each episode will be available to stream on Peacock the day after it airs on NBC.

What is La Brea?

Similar to the 1970s TV series Land of the Lost (as well as the 1990s reboot), La Brea centers on a family that’s swallowed up when a sinkhole opens in the ground, and they find themselves in a strange and unfamiliar world on the other side. This sinkhole cracks open on La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles, near the famous La Brea tar pits (where a volcano erupted in the 1997 movie Volcano). Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

When a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, it tears the Harris family in half, separating mother and son Claire and Josh from father Gavin and daughter Izzy. When Claire and Josh find themselves in an unexplainable primeval world, alongside a disparate group of strangers, they must work to survive and uncover the mystery of where they are and if there is a way back home.

La Brea Season 1 Showrunner, Crew, and More

David Appelbaum (The Mentalist, NCIS: New Orleans) created La Brea and will serve as the showrunner and an executive producer. Avi Nir (Homeland, Tyrant), Alon Shtruzman (Save Yourselves!), Peter Traugott (Samantha Who), Ken Woodruff (Gotham), and Rachel Kaplan (Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector) are also executive producers, and Thor Freudenthal (Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, The Tick) is directing the pilot episode.

La Brea Season 1 Cast

The show stars Natalie Zea as Claire Harris, Eoin Macken as Gavin Harris, Karina Logue as Marybeth Hill, Zyra Gorecki as Izzy Harris, Jack Martin as Josh Harris, Angel Parker, Catherine Dent as Jessica Harris, Veronica St. Clair as Riley Glass, Jag Bal as Scott Hasan, Chiké Okonkwo, Jon Seda as Dr. Sam Velez, Lily Santiago as Veronica, Nicholas Gonzalez as Levi Brooks, Rohan Mirchandaney as Scott, Josh McKenzie as Lucas, and Chloe De Los Santos as Lilly, with Ione Skye as Jessica Harris.

La Brea Season 1 Teaser Trailer