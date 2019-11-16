Knives and Skin became a cult film festival darling this year, building up buzz for its neon-drenched missing girl mystery at Berlinale, the Tribeca Film Festival, Fantastic Fest, and AFI Fest. Now Jennifer Reeder‘s Lynchian thriller is making its way to theaters and VOD this December. Watch the Knives and Skin trailer below.

Knives and Skin Trailer

Knives and Skin is an IFC Midnight movie to a tee, delivering a strange, chilling vision of a small town rocked by the disappearance of a teenage girl. When Carolyn Harper (Raven Whitley) goes missing, it disrupts the happy lives of the CW-ready teens and their image-obsessed parents. And things only get weirder from there. All vibrant, saturated colors and off-kilter neon lights, Knives and Skin looks destined to be a cult classic raved about at horror film festivals, and reviews certainly suggest as much, with critics praising its hallucinatory fever dream visuals, queer representation, and macabre humor.

Jennifer Reeder directs Knives and Skin which also stars Marika Engelhardt, Audrey Francis, Tim Hopper, and Kate Arrington.

Here is the synopsis to Knives and Skin:

What happened to Carolyn Harper? Part suburban nightmare, part neon-soaked teenage fever dream, this tantalizing mystery traces the wave of fear and distrust that spreads across a small Midwestern town in the wake of a high school girl’s mysterious disappearance. As the loneliness and darkness lurking beneath the veneer of everyday life gradually comes to light, a collective awakening seems to overcome the town’s teenage girls—gathering in force until it can no longer be contained. Unfolding in a hallucinatory haze of lushly surreal images, Knives and Skin is a one-of-a-kind coming-of-age noir that haunts like a half-remembered dream.

Knives and Skin hits theaters, On Demand and digital on December 6, 2019.