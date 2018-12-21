We finally get a glimpse of more Bae Doona in the latest Kingdom trailer for the Netflix original K-drama. The horror series combines two of the things that Korean cinema and TV excel at lately: zombies and medieval period dramas. In other words, this series looks awesome.

Kingdom Trailer

Directed by Kim Seong-hun (A Hard Day) and written by Signal scribe Kim Eun-hee, Kingdom is set immediately after the death of a king in Korea’s Joseon period, which lasted between 1400 to 1900. Following the king’s death, a strange plague sweeps through the country, causing the king and dozens of others to rise from their graves and terrorize the country. The series follows the crown prince as he tries to stop the outbreak, and then simply survive it. The eight-episode series also stars Sense8‘s Bae Doona, who has been making a steady return to the K-drama arena with this and last year’s excellent Stranger. It’s unclear who her character will be here, but she takes a more prominent spot in this trailer than the last, appearing as a woman who tearfully warns the crown prince about the dead coming to life.

The eight-episode series follows up Netflix’s first Korean original series, Mr. Sunshine, a historical drama which also boasted a star-studded cast and an acclaimed creative team. Both series are part of Netflix’s ongoing partnership with Asian production studios to bring U.S. audiences more K-dramas, and is part of the streaming giant’s global outreach for foreign-language content.

Here’s the official synopsis for Kingdom:

In a kingdom defeated by corruption and famine, a mysterious plague spreads to turn the infected into monsters. The crown prince, framed for treason and desperate to save his people, sets out on a journey to unveil what evil lurks in the dark.

Kingdom premieres on Netflix worldwide on January 25, 2019.