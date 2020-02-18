Kingdom is coming back from the dead….of hiatus. The medieval Korean zombie series was never gone, but it has been a year since Kingdom debuted its first season on Netflix to critical acclaim. Now it returns for its second season, which follows Ju Ji-Hoon and Bae Doona as they continue their battle with the undead in Joseon Korea. Watch the Kingdom season 2 trailer below.

Kingdom Season 2 Trailer

Directed by Kim Seong-hun (A Hard Day) and written by Signal scribe Kim Eun-hee, Kingdom is set immediately after the death of a king in Korea’s Joseon period, which lasted between 1400 to 1900. Following the king’s death, a strange plague sweeps the country, which causes the king and dozens of others to rise from their graves with a taste for human flesh. Ju Ji-Hoon stars as the crown prince as he tries to stop the outbreak, while Sense8′s Bae Doona joins his campaign as a physician who was the first to detect the undead plague.

The first season debuted its eight episodes to critical acclaim last year, and garnered a strong fan following who eagerly await the second season. Kingdom offered a unique and original twist on the tired zombie genre by setting it in a medieval period, which gives the writers the chance to whip up some palace intrigue and politics alongside the supernatural horror elements. South Korean cinema is currently enjoying renewed interest on the world stage thanks to Parasite‘s historic Oscar wins, but audiences should also check out some great South Korean TV starting with Kingdom, which offers a fantastic blend of genre and historical drama.

Here is the synopsis for Kingdom season 2:

As winter approaches, the battle between the living and the undead in Joseon is just beginning. The royal court is teeming with snakes, the zombies are coming, and the crown prince has a nation to save. The worst is yet to come, and everyone will need to choose a side without knowing who they can really trust. Ju Ji-hoon, Ryu Seung-ryong, and Bae Doona return in the highly anticipated second season of Netflix Original Series KINGDOM.

Kingdom season 2 premieres on Netflix on March 13, 2020.