An army of the undead may not be the greatest evil that the characters of Kingdom have to face. The medieval South Korean zombie series has a new trailer for its second season, teasing the zombie uprising as well as a new evil queen who wishes to harness the undead army for her own purposes. Watch the Kingdom season 2 trailer below.

Kingdom Season 2 Trailer

Directed by Kim Seong-hun (A Hard Day) and written by Signal scribe Kim Eun-hee, Kingdom takes place immediately after the death of a king in Korea’s Joseon period, which lasted between 1400 to 1900. But his death harkens a horrible epidemic, in which the dead rise and become flesh-eating zombies. The first season of Kingdom was a compelling mix of zombie horror and political intrigue, following Ju Ji-Hoon’s crown prince as he tries to stop the outbreak, aided by his loyal followers and Sense8‘s Bae Doona as a physician who first detected the undead plague. But season 2 brings new obstacles, as an ambitious queen has usurped the crown prince’s throne, and looks to use the undead hordes as her own army.

Kingdom stars Ju Ji-Hoon (Along with the Gods, Dark Figure of Crime) as the Crown Prince, Bae Doona (Sense8, Cloud Atlas) as Seo-bi, Ryu Seung-Ryong (Miracle at Cell No. 7, Extreme Job) as Jo Hak-Jo, Kim Sangho (The Beauty Inside, The Happy Life), Heo Joon-Ho (Jumong), and Jeon Seok-Ho (The Good Wife).

Here is the synopsis for Kingdom season 2:

As winter approaches, the battle between the living and the undead in Joseon is just beginning. The royal court is teeming with snakes, the zombies are coming, and the crown prince has a nation to save. The worst is yet to come, and everyone will need to choose a side without knowing who they can really trust. Ju Ji-hoon, Ryu Seung-ryong, and Bae Doona return in the highly anticipated second season of Netflix Original Series KINGDOM.

Kingdom season 2 premieres on Netflix on March 13, 2020.