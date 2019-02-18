A new Godzilla: King of the Monsters TV spot is here, and it’s exploding with new footage – almost literally. This spot is wall-to-wall destruction, as one landscape after another gets blown to smithereens thanks to the rampaging Kaiju characters populating the film. I sure hope the property owners in this movie have insurance! Ha ha, just kidding – they’re probably all dead. Watch the Godzilla: King of the Monsters TV spot below.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters TV Spot

Godzilla: King of the Monsters continues to look incredible. The trailers released so far both did an excellent job of selling the monster movie, and this new TV spot continues the trend. Destruction is the name of the game, and it’s clear there’s going to be a lot of it in this movie. This TV spot also hints at a monster in the movie that hasn’t been revealed yet, which means King of the Monsters still has some tricks up its sleeve.

Michael Dougherty helms this sequel, which features Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, Aisha Hinds, O’Shea Jackson Jr., David Strathairn, Ken Watanabe, and Zhang Ziyi.

In Godzilla: King of the Monsters, “Members of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species-thought to be mere myths-rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

I loved the look of the 2014 Godzilla from Gareth Edwards, but the film as a whole left me a bit underwhelmed. There was just something off in the screenplay, and it didn’t help that the human characters were all boring as hell. Godzilla: King of the Monsters looks to be improving that – the humans seem much more developed here, particularly Vera Farmiga, who plays a scientist who wants to unleash all the monsters, because she may or may not be crazy.

If King of the Monsters can deliver on both spectacle and storytelling, I’ll be thrilled. Is that really so much to ask for? Of the film’s story, Michael Dougherty said: “The world is reacting to Godzilla in the same way we would react to any other terrifying incident, in that we are overreacting, but there’s paranoia and endless speculation about whether he is the only one out there or whether we’re threatened by others like his kind.”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters stomps into theaters May 31, 2019.