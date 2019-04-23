Movie fans are generally divided when it comes to 2014’s Godzilla, which favored stunning and evocative visuals over traditional action. With the follow-up, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, director Michael Dougherty is looking to please everyone with a movie that evokes the terror and majesty of giant monsters and devotes a great deal of screen time to those monsters stomping the crap out of each other. Watch the final Godzilla: King of the Monsters trailer below.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters Trailer

What else can one say about Godzilla: King of the Monsters at this point? All the footage released so far looks suitably epic and stunning, and the cast ain’t too shabby either. The only qualm I have at this point is the seemingly constant barrage of jokes coming from the humans. There’s a pattern to all of the trailers so far: a bunch of monster mayhem happens, and then the footage cuts to some humans in a bunker cracking wise. I sure hope the final film isn’t like that, or it’ll be a bit distracting.

Beyond that, though, this look like a big slice of summer movie fun, and I hope it delivers on its promise of awe-inspiring monster mayhem. In addition to the kaiju, Godzilla: King of the Monsters also stars a bunch of humans, including Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, Aisha Hinds, O’Shea Jackson Jr., David Strathairn, Ken Watanabe, and Zhang Ziyi. Here’s the official synopsis:

Following the global success of “Godzilla” and “Kong: Skull Island” comes the next chapter in Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ cinematic Monsterverse: “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” an epic action adventure that pits Godzilla against some of the most popular monsters in pop culture history. The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters opens on May 31, 2019.