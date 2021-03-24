Derek DelGaudio, the performer and magician who recently made everyone cry their damn eyes out with the Hulu special Derek DelGaudio’s In & of Itself, is joining the cast of KIMI, a new film from Steven Soderbergh. The movie will mark Soderbergh’s latest project for Warner Bros. and HBO Max, joining the ranks of the previously released Let Them All Talk and the upcoming No Sudden Move. KIMI follows an agoraphobic tech worker played by Zoë Kravitz.

Steven Soderbergh already released one movie, Let Them All Talk, via HBO Max, and he has another on the way – No Sudden Move, which stars Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Amy Seimetz, Jon Hamm, Brendan Fraser, and more. Not one to sit back and relax, Soderbergh already has yet another HBO Max movie on the way – KIMI, a film that stars Zoë Kravitz.

Now Deadline is reporting that the KIMI cast has a new addition: Derek DelGaudio. You might know DelGaudio from his recent Hulu special, the emotionally devastating Derek DelGaudio’s In & of Itself, which is a blend of a one-man-show performance and a magic act. It was a filmed version of DelGaudio’s stage show of the same name, and it generated a good amount of buzz when it dropped on Hulu in January.

There’s no word on who DelGuadio is playing in KIMI, but this will mark his first feature film performance (he previously appeared on the TV series Vegas). Written by David Koepp, KIMI follows “an agoraphobic tech worker, played by Kravitz, who discovers recorded evidence of a violent crime during an ordinary data stream review and tries reporting it up the chain of command at her company. Met with resistance and bureaucracy, she realizes that in order to get involved, she will have to do the thing she fears the most — leave her apartment.”

Any new movie from Steven Soderbergh has my attention. Even when the finished film ends up to be somewhat disappointing I’m continually fascinated with the way Soderbergh makes movies, and I’m happy to see him consistently working. There’s no word yet on when we’ll see KIMI, nor is there any word when we’ll see his next movie, No Sudden Move. That film centers on a “group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them – and for what ultimate purpose – weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city.”