We just got a Killing Eve season 3 trailer last week, but hey, one more won’t hurt. The BBC/AMC series is returning this month with all new cat and mouse games between enemies and would-be lovers Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and Eve (Sandra Oh). Season 2 ended with Villanelle thinking she had killed Eve – but of course, Eve is still alive, and that’s going to complicate things. Watch the latest trailer below.

Killing Eve Season 3 Trailer

I’ve already seen some of Killing Eve season 3, and while I can’t tell you much about it yet, I can tell you that I continue to love this show. People seemed to be a bit down on season 2, especially since creator Pheobe Waller-Bridge was no longer writing the episodes. But I thought it was a solid second season – not quite as good as the first, but still one of my favorite shows.

Here’s the season 3 synopsis:

For Villanelle (Jodie Comer), the assassin without a job, Eve (Sandra Oh) is dead. For Eve, the ex-MI6 operative hiding in plain sight, Villanelle will never find her. All seems fine until a shocking and personal death sets them on a collision course yet again. The journey back to each other will cost both of them friends, family, and allegiances…and perhaps a share of their souls.

“I’m really excited about Villanelle’s journey this season,” said showrunner and lead writer Suzanne Heathcote. “I think we see elements of her character that we’ve never seen before and begin to understand who she is as a person. As for what to expect from Eve, Heathcote adds: “She’s forever changed because of what happened to her and what she’s been through, and it’s really about seeing her now, this new version of herself, and her acceptance of herself, which is very exciting and really takes her into new places.”

Series regulars Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw, Kim Bodnia, Sean Delaney and Owen McDonnell are all back, and now joined by new cast members Dame Harriet Walter, Danny Sapani, Gemma Whelan, Camille Cottin, Steve Pemberton, Raj Bajaj, Turlough Convery, Pedja Bjelac, and Evgenia Dodina.

Killing Eve season 3 premieres April 12.