‘Killing Eve’ Season 2 Trailer: Sometimes When You Love Someone, You Will Do Crazy Things
Posted on Friday, March 8th, 2019 by Chris Evangelista
Oh hey, the best show on TV is back. A new Killing Eve season 2 trailer just dropped, setting up a whole new series of deadly encounters between Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer. Season 1 ended with MI6 agent Eve Polastri finally catching up with deadly assassin Villanelle, whom she is just a little obsessed with – and the feeling is mutual. The encounter didn’t go so well – spoilers for the end of last season ahead, but Eve stabbed Villanelle, and Villanelle fled. Season 2 will pick up right where season 1 left off, and you can catch a glimpse of what happens below.
Killing Eve Season 2 Trailer
The new Killing Eve season 2 trailer is here, and it doesn’t disappoint. It sets up a whole new twisted season without giving too much away. I was late to jump on the Killing Eve bandwagon, but having recently burned through the first season on Hulu, I can confirm it’s the best show on TV right now. I’ve also seen some of this new season, but I can’t talk about that…yet.
Expect season 2 to go even further into Villanelle’s backstory. “What we really explore is these flickers of moments, where we feel like we’re getting in there of who she was and is,” Jodie Comer said. “She is forced into situations where she has to try and be honest, and I think that’s really interesting for the audience to see.”
Season 2 will also introduce a brand new female assassin, which is going to test Eve’s “female assassin tracking” skills. Killing Eve season 2 debuts April 8, 2019. Watch it.
Eve (Sandra Oh) is a bored low-level MI5 security employee, working a simple desk-job that don’t come close to fulfilling her secret desire of being a spy. Meanwhile, Villanelle (Jodie Comer) is a dangerous, capricious and dangerous assassin who enjoys a life of luxury afforded by her violent job. When Eve connects a string of murders all across Europe to Villanelle, she’s hired to track the killer. The two end up obsessed with each other and enter into an epic and dangerous game of cat and mouse.