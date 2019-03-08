Oh hey, the best show on TV is back. A new Killing Eve season 2 trailer just dropped, setting up a whole new series of deadly encounters between Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer. Season 1 ended with MI6 agent Eve Polastri finally catching up with deadly assassin Villanelle, whom she is just a little obsessed with – and the feeling is mutual. The encounter didn’t go so well – spoilers for the end of last season ahead, but Eve stabbed Villanelle, and Villanelle fled. Season 2 will pick up right where season 1 left off, and you can catch a glimpse of what happens below.

Killing Eve Season 2 Trailer

The new Killing Eve season 2 trailer is here, and it doesn’t disappoint. It sets up a whole new twisted season without giving too much away. I was late to jump on the Killing Eve bandwagon, but having recently burned through the first season on Hulu, I can confirm it’s the best show on TV right now. I’ve also seen some of this new season, but I can’t talk about that…yet.

Expect season 2 to go even further into Villanelle’s backstory. “What we really explore is these flickers of moments, where we feel like we’re getting in there of who she was and is,” Jodie Comer said. “She is forced into situations where she has to try and be honest, and I think that’s really interesting for the audience to see.”

Season 2 will also introduce a brand new female assassin, which is going to test Eve’s “female assassin tracking” skills. Killing Eve season 2 debuts April 8, 2019. Watch it.