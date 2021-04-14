Martin Scorsese isn’t done filling out his Killers of the Flower Moon cast just yet. The mystery drama, which is based on a true story and the book by David Grann, stars Jesse Plemons, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Robert De Niro. Now, Tatanka Means (I Know This Much is True), Michael Abbott Jr (The Death of Dick Long), Pat Healy (Bad Education), and Scott Shepherd (Bridge of Spies) have all signed on as well in supporting roles. The film is expected to shoot through July, and probably won’t be out until next year.

Deadline is reporting the new Killers of the Flower Moon cast additions. Tatanka Means will play John Wren; Michael Abbott Jr. will play Frank Smith and Pat Healy will play John Burger, federals agent who both work with Tom White (Jesse Plemons) on the investigation of the murders in the Osage Nation; and Scott Shepherd will play Bryan Burkhart, the brother of Leonardo DiCaprio’s character Ernest Burkhart.

Killers of the Flower Moon tells the story of a series of murders among the oil-rich Osage Nation in 1920s Oklahoma. Here’s the book’s synopsis:

In the 1920s, the richest people per capita in the world were members of the Osage Nation in Oklahoma. After oil was discovered beneath their land, the Osage rode in chauffeured automobiles, built mansions, and sent their children to study in Europe. Then, one by one, the Osage began to be killed off. The family of an Osage woman, Mollie Burkhart, became a prime target. One of her relatives was shot. Another was poisoned. And it was just the beginning, as more and more Osage were dying under mysterious circumstances, and many of those who dared to investigate the killings were themselves murdered. As the death toll rose, the newly created FBI took up the case, and the young director, J. Edgar Hoover, turned to a former Texas Ranger named Tom White to try to unravel the mystery. White put together an undercover team, including a Native American agent who infiltrated the region, and together with the Osage began to expose one of the most chilling conspiracies in American history.

At first, DiCaprio was set to play the Tom White character. But DiCaprio decided to take on the more morally grey character Ernest Burkhart instead, leading Scorsese to bring in Jesse Plemons for the Tom White role. Robert DeNiro is playing DiCaprio’s uncle, while Lily Gladstone is playing DiCaprio’s wife Mollie Burkhart. Other cast members include William Belleau, Louis Cancelmi, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, and Jillian Dion.