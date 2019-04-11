Dave Bautista has quickly become a dependable character actor worth paying attention to. Unlike other wrestlers-turned-actors, Bautista tends to shy away from the flashy leading parts for more interesting, quirky roles. But he’s not above doing the goofy action movie now and again. Case in point: Bautista will star in Killer’s Game, which sounds like John Wick meets Crank. Bautista will play a hitman who learns he has a terminal illness, and decides to put a contract out on his own life. But there’s a catch.

Collider broke the story about Killer’s Game, writing that the film focuses on “a veteran hitman named Joe Flood who is informed by his doctor that he has only a few months to live, so he puts out an open contract on his own life, only to discover that the lab made a mistake and he’s actually in perfect health — forcing him to battle an army of assassins out to kill him.”

First – Joe Flood is an awesome character name. Second – this is a silly plot, and I mean that in a good way. If those movie doesn’t take itself too seriously, we could be in for a treat. D.J. Caruso, who directed the best movie of all time – XXX: The Return of Xander Cage – is set to helm the film, based on the book The Killer’s Game by Jay Bonansinga. Here’s a synopsis of the book:

Joe Flood is a hit man, but he has his principles: he only accepts contracts on people who deserve to be killed. And Joe has always accepted his lot. Leading a double life is just one of the costs of doing business. Now his doctor has told him he has only a few months to live and Joe figures for once he’d like to call the shots himself. Literally that is: he puts out an open contract on his own life, with a six-million-dollar reward. All his finest competitors take up the challenge. But the next news he gets is bad. The lab has made an error and Joe is in perfect health. As any good hit man knows, there’s no way to call off a contest like this one. In a dark comedy of deadly errors, Joe and his stalkers set out on a breakneck, kill-or-be-killed romp that bristles with suspense.

The book’s synopsis above specifies “dark comedy”, so I hope the film follows suit. We don’t need to see Dave Bautista as a deadly serious hitman. We need him showing off his comedy chops.