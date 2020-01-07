“No one has allegedly murdered two people and then played an entire season as a professional athlete.” So says a voice at the start of a new trailer for Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez. The latest Netflix true crime doc series chronicles the story of Aaron Hernandez, a football player who spent three seasons with the New England Patriots before being arrested and convicted of murder.

Netflix continues its quest to be the go-to spot for true crime documentaries with their latest, Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez. Here’s the synopsis:

As a gifted young football athlete from Bristol, Connecticut, Aaron Hernandez had capitalized rapidly on his promise, playing for a top tier college program before being drafted into the National Football League at the age of 20. But in 2013, fresh off of a newly inked five-year, $40 million contract with the New England Patriots, Hernandez would become a household name for the most infamous murder case involving an American athlete since OJ Simpson. Hernandez’s trials for the brutal killing of Odin Lloyd and two Boston-area men yielded a Pandora’s box of secrets: a tumultuous and often abusive upbringing, a growing fascination with gang life, and other discoveries that painted a maelstrom of motivations behind his violent behavior.

The three-part documentary series features “exclusive courtroom footage, Hernandez’s phone calls from prison, and interviews with those who knew Hernandez and Lloyd” and “meticulously examines the perfect storm of factors leading to the trial, conviction, and death of an athlete who seemingly had it all.”

I’m only vaguely aware of the details of this story – I remember seeing snippets of it on the news at the time – so I’m interested to see how the docuseries covers things. The series from director Geno McDermott and producer Terry Leonard, who also produced the criminally underseen Professor Marston & the Wonder Women.

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez debuts on Netflix January 15.