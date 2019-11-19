Steven Soderbergh is stepping into the world of crime once again, and this time, he’s bringing several alums of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with him.

The director of the Ocean’s trilogy, Magic Mike, Traffic, and Erin Brockovich has recruited Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle, and Sebastian Stan for his next film, a crime drama set in the 1950s called Kill Switch. Read more about the new movie below.

According to Collider, Soderbergh’s new period piece will be set in Detroit in the 1950s and center on criminals played by Brolin, Cheadle, and Stan “who carry out a home invasion, only to wonder if they’ve been double-crossed.” That’s admittedly an extremely basic logline, but Soderbergh has worked wonders with simple premises before, and it helps that the script hails from Ed Solomon, the writer of Men in Black and the Bill & Ted movies. The two have worked together once before, on the fascinating splintered narrative series Mosaic for HBO a couple of years ago. This project hasn’t found a studio home yet, but that process will begin shortly and interest from multiple parties is expected to be high given the quality of talent associated with the project at this early stage.

Casey Silver (Godless) is attached to produce the movie, and production is supposedly going to begin next summer. Soderbergh has been extraordinarily busy lately, even for a filmmaker as prolific as he is: he released two Netflix movies this year alone in High Flying Bird and The Laundromat, he produced Scott Z. Burns’s The Report which heads to Amazon soon, and he’s already completed principal photography on his next movie, a drama called Let Them All Talk starring Meryl Streep, Lucas Hedges, Gemma Chan, Candace Bergen, and Dianne Wiest which will head to HBO Max.

With this movie’s Detroit setting and home invasion plot line, I can’t help but be reminded of Don’t Breathe, Fede Alvarez’s 2016 thriller that shared those elements. Don’t Breathe ended up being one of the most memorable movies of that year (I haven’t thought about a turkey baster the same way since), so here’s hoping Kill Switch ends up being just as thrilling and memorable.