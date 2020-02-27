Kevin Hart has found his next comedy. The Jumanji: The Next Level star is attached to star in a yet-untitled action-comedy from Broad City alums Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs. The film is being developed by Universal Pictures, with Aniello and Downs set to pen the script as well as executive produce.

Variety reports that Kevin Hart is attached to star in an untitled action-comedy under Universal Pictures. The film is based on an original idea from Broad City‘s Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs, while Malcolm D. Lee is on board to direct. The film will reunite Hart with Lee, who directed the star in 2018’s Night School. Hart is also producing the film through his Hartbeat Productions banner, alongside Lee through Blacmaled Productions, and Will Packer and James Lopez through Will Packer Productions.

The entire project is a series of reunions for Hart, who also worked with Packer on the 2014 hit Ride Along and the Think Like a Man TV series.

Other than the people involved, there are no other details on this film, which makes it a little hard to get excited for. A Hart comedy isn’t always a success, though the films are usually commercial successes based on the star’s strong box office draw among black audiences. What’s interesting here is the involvement of Aniello and Downs, who executive produced Broad City, with Aniello directing and writing episodes of the Comedy Central hit, and Downs writing and co-starring in the series. Most projects from any Broad City alum are cause for excitement, and could inject some fresh comedy into the formula that Hart tends to fall back on.

And while Night School wasn’t a major critical success, though the 2018 film ended up being the highest-grossing domestic comedy that year, Lee still has the goodwill behind Girls Trip behind him — the 2017 film became a minor comedy phenomenon and launched Tiffany Haddish to stardom. Perhaps second time’s a charm for him and Hart’s team-up.