Here’s a new, brief trailer for Kevin Can F**k Himself, the intriguing new dark comedy series starring Schitt’s Creek breakout Annie Murphy. Murphy plays a woman alternating between single-camera realism and multi-camera comedy as she decides to stop playing the perfect housewife and kill her husband. As the logline reads, it’s “a darkly comedic spin on the sitcom housewife. It’s not romantic – it’s aspirational.” It’s a great premise, and Murphy was so wonderful on Schitt’s Creek that I’m ready to watch her do just about anything. Watch the Kevin Can F**k Himself trailer below.

Kevin Can F**k Himself Trailer

We already got one trailer for Kevin Can F**k Himself (which you can watch here), and I have to admit, it was a lot better than this. This trailer seems to be hiding its premise, which is a little weird, since the premise is part of the hook. In Kevin Can F**k Himself, Annie Murphy is “a woman who keeps playing a perfect housewife. Then, one day she realizes what she wants: to kill her husband.”

The series “probes the secret life of a type of woman we all grew up believing we knew: the sitcom wife. It looks to break television convention and ask what the world looks like through her eyes. Alternating between single-camera realism and multi-camera comedy, the formats will inform one another as we imagine what happens when the sitcom wife escapes her confines and takes the lead in her own life.”

“It’s not a show within a show,” series creator Valerie Armstrong previously said. “She’s not an actor. It’s just the way this world is presented. It’s like a lens. It’s a metaphor for the benefit of the doubt we’ve given men like Kevin forever. Men who get to like walk through life with a sitcom audience cheering them on all the time.”

“We don’t have him do anything in the show that a typical sitcom husband wouldn’t do,” Armstrong adds, re: the titular Kevin, who can presumably go f**k himself. “We didn’t reinvent the wheel. We’re just asking people to look at that behavior differently, and what [co-star Eric Petersen] does that I’m so grateful for is he makes you laugh in spite of yourself.”

In addition to Murphy, Kevin Can F**k Himself also features Eric Petersen, Mary Hollis Inboden, and Alex Bonifer. Look for the Kevin Can F**k Himself on AMC starting on June 20.