The main Fast and Furious franchise is driving towards its conclusion, but before it gets there, it might pull over and pick up Keanu Reeves. Reeves was rumored for a part in the Fast spin-off Hobbs and Shaw, but that never came to pass. Now, Furious franchise writer Chris Morgan has revealed he’s met with Reeves to discuss a possible role.

Speaking with ScreenRant, Chris Morgan, writer of six of the Fast and Furious movies as well as the spin-off Hobbs and Shaw, confirmed that the series really, really wants to find a way to get Keanu Reeves on board. “I sat down with him and we’re talking about,” Morgan said. “I wanted him to be in the Fast universe for a very long time. We’re just trying to find… the hardest thing is always time and competing schedules and then designing the right thing together. My fervent desire is to bring him into this franchise for sure.”

Before Hobbs and Shaw hit theaters, rumors persisted that the actor was going to have a cameo in that film. But then Hobbs and Shaw opened, and there was no Keanu to be found. But it could have happened. Hobbs and Shaw director David Leitch confirmed that he talked with Reeves about a part in the spin-off:

“It all stemmed from the fact that we had talked to Keanu early on. It was even before where we ended up with this draft. I had been talking to Keanu periodically through the shooting of it all and looking for opportunities of where it could be. I also wanted to make sure that it was enough — a real promise for something legitimate in the future — and wasn’t just a stunt casting role. We started to populate the movie with all these other personalities, and I just didn’t really think that we needed it, although I would’ve loved it. We even talked in post, and I showed him a rough cut of the movie. Then, we had conversations about ‘is there something here?’ We came to the conclusion of ‘let’s put a pin in it.’ I’m all for finding opportunities, but I also didn’t want to force anything.”

This, of course, doesn’t mean Reeves will indeed appear in any upcoming Furious films. He’s a busy guy, after all – not only does he have a new John Wick movie on the horizon, he’s also set to work on The Matrix 4. Still, there’s always a chance the series can work out some sort of extended cameo for him, schedule permitting.