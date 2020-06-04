The Bill & Ted series is known as the nicest sci-fi comedy about a pair of stoners who travel through time. And in trying times as these, we need a little nice every now and then. Bill & Ted stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are living up to their films’ reputation by making a surprise appearance at the virtual graduation ceremony of San Dimas High School, the same school where Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure takes place.

In their short message to the graduating class of San Dimas, they had sweet encouraging things to say about the current environment and one important confirmation: San Dimas High School football does indeed rule.

Thanks Alex @Winter and Keanu Reeves for making our students day EXTRA speacial and thank you to @Kimbalow for getting them to wish our students well! #SDorDie https://t.co/qbyD14Xr01 pic.twitter.com/NY6fYfq06H — San Dimas High (@SanDimasHS) June 3, 2020

It’s sweet to see how happy Reeves and Winter are to address the students while paying homage to the beloved roles that helped launch their respective careers (though sadly, more Reeves than Winter). Look at Reeves proudly wearing his Bill & Ted t-shirt! Look at his giddy smile! It’s enough to brighten your day for just a few seconds before we return to grim reality. Though perhaps we’ll be able to lift our spirits again if that Bill and Ted Face the Music trailer ever comes out.

Bill and Ted Face the Music is still set to come out this year, as no announcement has been made about whether the long-awaited sequel has been pushed back from its August release date. The film will follow Winter and Reeves reprising their roles as Bill and Ted, respectively, while featuring a host of new faces including Brigette Lundy-Paine as Billie Logan, Ted’s daughter; and Samara Weaving as Thea Preston, Bill’s daughter. William Sadler is back as the Grim Reaper, and Barry break-out Anthony Carrigan plays the film’s villain. Other cast members include Jillian Bell, Kid Cudi, Beck Bennett, Holland Taylor, and Kristen Schaal. Galaxy Quest filmmaker Dean Parisot directs a script from Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

Here is the synopsis to Bill and Ted Face the Music:

Now enduring the monotony of middle-aged life, William ‘Bill’ S. Preston, Esq. and Theodore ‘Ted’ Logan are warned by a visitor from the future of the need for them to create a song that will save all life on Earth and the entire universe. The pair work with their families, old friends, famous musicians, and each other to complete the task.

Bill and Ted Face the Music is still slated to open in theaters August 22, 2020.