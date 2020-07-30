It’s been nine years since Miranda July last released a feature film, and the indie darling has returned in fine form with her new con artist dramedy Kajillionaire. Starring Evan Rachel Wood, Gina Rodriguez, Richard Jenkins, and Debra Winger, Kajillionaire debuted at this year’s Sundance Film Festival to critical raves. While it’s a little less certain how the moviegoing season will shape up this fall, the one certainty is that Kajillionaire is one of the must-see indie films of the season. Watch the Kajillionaire trailer below.

Kajillionaire Trailer

Evan Rachel Wood dons long, mousy hair and a guttural voice to play Old Dolio, a daughter of con artists (Winger and Jenkins) who has been trained to become the perfect swindler. The trio happily make their living scamming and bamboozling their way through life, until they meet Gina Rodriguez’s down-to-Earth stranger, who introduces a new idea of family to Old Dolio.

Kajillionaire is the kind of oddball dramedy that you’d expect from the filmmaker who brought us “pooping back and forth forever,” but with an unusually soulful touch courtesy of Wood’s sensitive performance. “A sweetness trickles into the film here, elevating the cartoonish oafishness that’s so prevalent in the early scenes,” Chris Evangelista writes in his positive review from Sundance, though he warns that “Kajillionaire is a curiosity that’s even more abstract than July’s previous films, Me and You and Everyone We Know and The Future, and as a result, may turn off some viewers.”

But as offbeat as it is, Kajillionaire is one of Focus Features’ major fall titles and maintains the studio’s buzzy indie drama streak following Never Rarely Sometimes Always and Emma. After its Sundance world premiere, Kajillionaire was also named an official selection of the canceled Directors’ Fortnight at Cannes. Kajillionaire is July’s fourth movie following Joanie4Jackie, Me and You and Everyone We Know, and The Future.

Here is the synopsis for Kajillionaire:

From acclaimed writer/director Miranda July comes a profoundly moving and wildly original comedy. Con-artists Theresa (Debra Winger) and Robert (Richard Jenkins) have spent 26 years training their only daughter, Old Dolio (Evan Rachel Wood), to swindle, scam, and steal at every opportunity. During a desperate, hastily conceived heist, they charm a stranger (Gina Rodriguez) into joining their next scam, only to have their entire world turned upside down.

Kajillionaire opens in theaters on September 18, 2020. There is no word on whether it will receive an early VOD release.